19 People Who Forgot About Their Age and Just Enjoy Life

Who says the fun ends at 20, 40 or 60? The heroes of this article prove that it is possible to enjoy life to the fullest at any age.

“My grandmother turned 102.”

Grandma looks great. Perhaps she has a portrait hidden in the attic that’s aging! © Senior-Painter6380 / Reddit

“Grandma’s playing Minecraft”

“Grandfather riding a kids’ toy at 89”

“Me and my grandma at a local powwow”

“Grandma is such a big fan of my new nephew, she’s wearing merch.”

It’s so cute!

“This is my Granny and her cello, Humphrey! She has been playing for 75 years, all on the same cello. I finally asked her to teach me how to play and she agreed. This way, when she passes away, Humphrey will still be played and her legacy will live on.”

I would love to hear her play. Good luck on learning to play Humphrey. © Comprehensive_Thing1 / Reddit

Thank you! So far, she can get him to sing, and I can get him to cry, haha. © chunkymunchkins / Reddit

“My Grandma has been playing Wii Fit every morning for 10 years. She wakes up every morning and does exercises to stay fit!”

“My beautiful grandma, 90 years young”

Okay, spill it, where is the fountain of youth! Don’t be holding out on us! © Abbygirl1966 / Reddit

Whatever moisturizer she’s using, call that company immediately and introduce them to their new spokesperson. © Imverystupidgenx / Reddit

“My 95-year-old grandmother started painting lessons at her retirement home.”

“My grandmother is 98 and my grandfather is 100.”

“That’s how my grandmother showed up at the party. She’s 102!”

Wow! She’s cooler than any movie star!

“Grandma and her dog enjoying the moment”

“My grandma made a snowman, and they both have the best smiles.”

“My grandmother”

“My grandma dancing with a robot at my cousin’s wedding. She’s still got it!”

“My 81-year-old grandmother is showing me how to use her sewing machine, which she received as a gift for her 16th birthday in 1959.”

“My 97-year-old grandpa painting the hallway”

Hopefully, I can do it at 97 years old too. © flinstonepushups / Reddit

“My 76-year-old grandpa enjoying life at the park yesterday”

“Grandma finished her first ultra marathon at the age of 86 and I couldn’t be more proud.”