19 People Who Stumbled Upon a Find So Good, They Almost Ran Home With It

Sometimes it happens: you go looking for something ordinary, and return with a treasure — there it is, just lying on the shelf, a pearl waiting for its moment. And here it is, that moment when you realize today is your day: all that’s left is to grab the find and quickly make it yours.

Paid $6 for this mysterious briefcase. It was locked, and something was jingling inside.

At home, I opened it with a screwdriver and felt so much disappointed! It turns out, the jingling was caused by the hardware from the inner pockets.

I have never flown out of my chair so fast as I did seeing the words “free vintage dresses.”

I bought a strand of black pearls for just $10.

I was about to leave, but this coat literally called out to me.

It fits like a glove, and is 55% wool, 35% rayon, and 10% cashmere.

Vintage from Jack Bryan. Just needs to be taken in at the waist, but the length is perfect. And it only cost $10.

These chairs look more expensive than everything else in our house, but they only cost $10 each.

It was a moving company that had 15 of these and were told by a client to just “get rid of them” so he posted it for dirt cheap to unload them. Somehow I was the first person to respond and was able to snag 2 before another buyer responded to take the rest of them. They weigh 129 pounds each, and miraculously we were able to fit both in the backseat of our Honda Civic.

I would invite people over just to show them off! © Porkbossam78 / Reddit

I bought it at a vintage fair. Looks like linen. No tag. I wonder what brand it is?

This is definitely handmade, sewn from a McCall’s magazine pattern from the 70s. © quitetheshock / Reddit

I’m celebrating my birthday in this crazy vintage dress.

I bought a dress from Laura Ashley for 50 euros. Looks almost like new, only the lace is a bit yellowed. Very happy.

The Edwardian style dress from the 80s. Pure silk!

I found a 1940s silk kimono with handmade embroidery at the local flea market.

My favorite purse from an antique shop. It cost me only $15.

Vintage suede Nike roller skates

It seems like this is my best thrift store find: Mugler, 1988.

A genuine vintage suit from the 1940s

I was so thrilled when I saw it on the mannequin that I just grabbed the mannequin and ran to the checkout, holding it overhead like a surfboard.

It took my breath away when I saw it. It cost me $80.

I’m jealous, I’ve never seen them cheaper than $500! © HopelessCleric / Reddit

My vintage wedding dress! It’s from the 70s or 80s.

This is the most beautiful wedding dress I’ve ever seen! © Relevant-Job4901 / Reddit

I got these shoes from the 70s for free, and they fit like they were made for me!

A Vivienne Westwood blouse for $6. I consider this the greatest find of my life!