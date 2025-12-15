19 Photos That Prove Pets Are Just Fuzzy Comedians in Disguise

Fluffy scamps never let us get bored. They can climb something they shouldn’t, or knock something over, or suddenly wake us up in the middle of the night just to beg for a treat. The stars of this collection entertain their owners so nicely that you simply must take a look — at least at the husky who loves sitting on the roof or the kitty with a massager.

That’s how I found out there’s a hole in my blanket.

We’ve a rule in this house: if you steal it, you wear it. I don’t think he approves of said rule.

My cat loves to stick her head in the head massager.

My pup’s emotions when he saw the beach for the first time. I think he had quite a bit of fun.

Meet my cat, she’s an idiot.

Neighbor’s husky likes his roof top view.

I’m sure there’s something wrong with my dog.

I think my cat is a bit crazy.

Every time he misbehaves, he punishes himself by hiding in this spot.

His most typical sleeping position

Away for work and homesick. Fiancé sends me this picture of our idiot this morning and suddenly it feels like I’m back home.

He banged his eye while sneezing. 260$ vet bill.

Left this goofball home alone for 5 minutes.

My best friend took these marvelous pictures of my little weirdo and I just had to share.



Gary has snoozed in some truly beautiful places.

Wrong one, buddy, wrong one

My phone went missing yesterday morning. Got worried for a moment after my Lockwatch was triggered, this is what I got in my email.

I think someone mistook the bed.

Hi, I’m Hank, and I refuse to go for a walk unless Mom lets me take my plush friend with me.