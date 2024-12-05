19 Touching Stories That Prove Kindness Can Transform the World Around Us

People
day ago

They say true heroes don’t need capes—they walk among us, blending in with everyday life. These heroes perform acts of kindness without expecting recognition. It could be your neighbor, your boss, the cashier at your local store, or even you.

  • 2 years ago, I found out that my father wasn’t my biological father. This news came as a shock to me, as my dad and I are very close. I was also a little hurt that my younger sisters are his biological children. But I’m not.
    One day, my dad told me, “When I met your mother, she was already pregnant with you. She found out about it after 3 of our dates. Your mom honestly told me everything. She suggested I leave because I was only 20 years old and the prospect of becoming a father scared me. And then, as I was about to say goodbye forever, I saw your mom holding a picture. I asked what it was. And it was your first ‘picture.’ Or rather, an ultrasound scan. I asked to see it, and she didn’t refuse.
    As soon as I saw you, I knew you were mine. And I didn’t leave. I wanted to stay so badly. And you’re my girl, my daughter. And don’t you ever doubt that? Otherwise, if I haven’t managed to assure you of my love in all these years, I’ve lived my life in vain.” © Chamber 6 / VK
  • My father brought us up in strictness. Recently, our sister got married. She and her fiancé had a simply adorable, touching ceremony.
    I let out a tear, and my 2 brothers were crying too. I started to look around to make sure our father couldn’t see us. I saw him standing in the far corner of the hall, and he was crying.
    Our mother is wiping his face with her handkerchiefs and stroking his back, but it doesn’t help. My brothers and I went up to him and hugged him. Of course, upbringing is a good thing, but family is more important. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • After my husband woke up and saw that I had taken off his sneakers, he told me, “You’re my sunshine.” In summer, my husband works very hard. He is a construction foreman and works double shifts. Sometimes when he comes back home, he falls on the bed and sleeps.
    In the morning, he removes his clothes and takes a shower. And on one of these days, my husband didn’t even take his shoes off. So I took off his shoes for him. I thought it was normal.
    But it turns out his ex-wife never did that. He always says nice things about his ex-wife, just like I do about mine. But it was that fact that made me so sad. After all, if you care about a person, it’s not difficult to remove their shoes in moments of fatigue. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • I changed a lady’s tire on the side of the road. She didn’t think I’d be able to do it (female) but her husband was an hour away. She offered me $50 when it was done, but I denied it and just said to pay it forward.
    She cried, so I hugged her and told her to drive safely. It felt good. Before that, I was having such a bad day. After that, I felt so much better. © Weelooweeloo / Reddit
  • My dad works at a school and received an email from the counselor asking if anyone had an old camera they didn’t need anymore that this girl could have. She came from a rough background and lived alone with her grandma, they didn’t have a lot of money, but she enjoyed and had a talent for photography. My dad asked if I still had my old one, since I had just received a DSLR as a graduation present a few months prior, and I did, but the thing was on its last leg. I instead went out with the first paycheck I had gotten from my first “real” job and bought this girl a brand new camera and all the necessary accessories to go with it. © Dawulf / Reddit
  • My boss is strict, she never smiles. Once I was walking to work and found a kitten at the bus stop. I couldn’t just leave it, so put the little one under the jacket and took it to work. The boss saw the kitten, which I tried to hide in a box, and transformed literally in a second: a wide smile and so much tenderness in the eyes that I didn’t expect to see.
    She took the kitty in her arms and poured it cream, which she added to her coffee. And after asking if it was mine, she said that she would adopt the baby. She immediately ordered a bag of cat food, a litter tray, and a bowl to the office. I think the kitten will live in paradise now. And it’s nice to find out that this robot-like lady is kind-hearted. © THE SRCH / VK
  • At the checkout, an old lady gave me some change while I was trying to find my coins in the bag. I paid, found my coins and, feeling embarrassed because I’m young and earning well, tried to give the money back to the lady. But she didn’t take it, just said, “Oh, come on, you have to do good.” I feel like I am involved in the boomerang of goodness, and it seems that soon it will be my turn. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Whenever one of my good friends gets a job, if I can, I will write them a nice review on the company website without them knowing, because my friends are good people who deserve recognition. © Batmanstarwars1 / Reddit
  • My eyesight was −10. So, I had to wear square, thick fusty glasses. A year into the relationship, my boyfriend told me, “These glasses don’t suit you. Don’t you want to change them?” What could I want when my parents have no money? I just said I’d never thought about it.
    A week later, he took me to the opticians, and they picked contacts for me. After that, he would buy solutions for them and pay for new ones every 3 months. He would do it just to make me feel more confident and to match my looks with what was inside me. It’s been 16 years now and his care for me has not faded to this day. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I was giving away clothes for a girl of 2–3 years old. A woman texted me, saying she has a difficult situation, her daughter has nothing to wear, could I send her these clothes by post? I first wanted to tell her to go take a hike, but then I thought, “Who knows what happened there?” So I sent them all at my own expense.
    A year later, I got a package. There were nuts, dried fish, homemade marmalade, and other goodies. It was sent by that same woman. It turns out that her black streak was over, her husband got a good job, and she decided to thank everyone who helped them during a difficult moment. It was very unexpected and nice.
  • A few years ago, my husband woke me up early in the morning and asked me where my passport was. I say, “In my bag!” And he snidely says, “Where’s your bag?”
    It turns out that yesterday I wandered around a construction hypermarket and left it there while I was looking at something. The bag was found, they took out my passport and started to check on the database, whether I had a loyalty card from their shop. There was no card. They started to look if my husband had a card (they found his name in the passport).
    In general, the kind people didn’t just leave it but found me, and I was unaware and was sleeping peacefully. I ran to the shop, they gave me the bag, and there were a lot of things I needed — documents, money...
    The security guard, a good man with a sense of humor, laughed, saying that things happen. He didn’t take the money I offered to him. There are a lot of good people out there, they just don’t flaunt their kindness. © Vorobyova Larisa / Dzen
  • A homeless man gave me the last few coins I needed to get on the bus because I was turning in my exam project with a deadline. I tried to give him something out of my bag, but he refused. He said, “Next time you see a homeless person, give them the money back.” © Sozle / Reddit
  • 35 years ago, I was trying on dresses in a wedding atelier and left a few gold rings on the shelf in the fitting room. I went out with a friend, we were walking, and suddenly it was like an electric shock: my fingers were bare! And it was already late, the atelier had already closed.
    The next day, I rushed there after work, and the employee silently opened the drawer of her desk and gave me my riches back. My joy and gratitude were limitless! I still remember how this woman looked. © Marina K. / Dzen
  • My boyfriend and I got on a bus. He started looking in his pockets for his wallet, but it wasn’t there! It so happened that I hadn’t brought any money with me, either. So, we are sitting, there are a lot of people, we don’t know what to do. It’s not an option to return home, as we are late.
    The girl sitting opposite us pulls out her wallet and says, “Guys, I understand you, I was in a similar situation, I’ll pay for you.” We were red with shame! We tried to say that we didn’t need to, to which she didn’t pay attention and paid. There are still good people out there. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I tipped a waitress $50 for a $20 meal because her other table was treating her so badly that she was crying in the back. © EMRmania / Reddit
  • My older sister used to tell everyone as a kid that she would only marry a guy who had a full collection of hippos from Kinder Surprise. It’s been about 20 years since then, and the childhood promise has, of course, lost its relevance. Recently, her childhood friend unexpectedly proposed to her, who had long been in love with her, but didn’t dare to confess to her.
    He gave her a ring in a box that said, “I spent all my conscious life on it, even had to go abroad in search of some of them. Marry me!” And there were all the hippos from that very collection in the box along with the ring. The sister fulfilled her promise. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • I am a single mother. Sometimes I have to take my 4-year-old daughter to work. Fortunately, my boss has never minded my daughter’s visits and is very nice to me and her. On the last such visit, my boss pointed out that my daughter often plays with plasticine. I replied that she just loves modeling.
    And the next day the boss gave me 20 boxes of plasticine. I was shocked by this kindness! You should have seen the happy eyes of my child. And I am also happy that I have such caring and kind people around me, and I am very grateful to my boss for this wonderful gift. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • When I was a child, I saw a street cat catch a pigeon on my way to school. It was floundering, but the cat grabbed it even harder and carried it somewhere. I didn’t know what to do, but I wanted to save the bird. I ran up and opened the cat’s mouth with my hands.
    The pigeon flew away. When I looked more closely at the cat, I saw that he was all wounded and very thin. I couldn’t leave him like this. I didn’t go to school that day because I took the cat to our house.
    My mom is the kindest woman in the world, so she understood me and even praised me. We fed the cat, bathed him, and treated his wounds. And we named him Tishka. Tishka has been living with us for 12 years now. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • Bought a trolley-load of groceries for a mum of a large family that I don’t personally know but who I knew were incredibly hard up and who had just had to adopt her sister’s kids, and had it delivered for them anonymously. © beautifulpumpkin / Reddit

Family members have a knack for keeping life interesting, often surprising us with their unpredictable actions. In this article, people open up and share stories about their relatives doing things no one could have seen coming.

Preview photo credit Chamber 6 / VK

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads