20 hours ago
19 Vintage Photos That Prove True Beauty Is a Light That Doesn’t Go Out

When you take out the family album and look at pictures of your mom and grandma in their youth, you immediately start seeing them in a different light. It’s always so great to look at the photos and realize that, for instance, this delicate and touching young woman is your grandma. And the girl with the sassy smile is your mom.

This is my wonderful grandmother Lyn. She worked as a model almost until she was 50 and traveled a lot.

She didn’t talk much about herself, I know her only as my sweet and very cheerful grandmother. But I can imagine that she had interesting stories! Here is how she looked at 90 years old.

This is how my mom looked in 1976.

My mom at 20

Grandma in the 1960s

Mom in 1980. I think she once worked as a model.

My grandmother — a style icon

My mom’s graduation photo, 1968. She participated in several beauty pageants at the country club.

My great-grandmother Edna. Grandma described her as a very feminine lady. Everyone who met her said she was a wonderful woman.

My mom in the 1970s. She had great outfits. She kept some of her things, and I wore them.

My mom in 1991

My mom was just fire in 1988.

The photo of my grandmother, 1930s. She was a real socialite!

My mom in 1973

This is my great-grandmother. She is my greatest fashion inspiration.

My mom in the mid-80s. I didn’t even know she had a photograph like this.

My beautiful mom, 1981

My grandmother worked as a model in Detroit in the 40s and 50s.

Mom has always been a true style icon.

In the 1940s, my grandmother looked like a fairy.

What were your grandmothers and mothers like when they were young? Tell us in the comments.

And here more users shared the photos of their beautiful moms and grandmas.

