20 Creepy Historical Coincidences That Leave Us Speechless
History is full of such extraordinary moments that sometimes seem more like a fictional movie than reality. One phenomenon that has left many speechless is that of doppelgängers, those people who, at key moments, appear to be the exact version of someone else, but they are not. From historical figures to artists, some individuals have had “twins” through time, sharing amazing goals and characteristics. In this article, we’ll explore historical coincidences that will make you think about the mysterious connections between people and events that seem to be the product of an incredible game of fate.
1. Michael Jackson
2. Mark Zuckerberg and Philip IV of Spain
3. Handbags of an Assyrian god and a genie being
4. Jennifer Lawrence and Zubaida Tharwat
5. “My grandmother in the late ’50s — she looks kind of like Taylor Swift.”
6. Mystical signs on the ceiling beam in the temple of Seti I in Abydos, Egypt
7. Bruce Willis and General Douglas MacArthur
8. This great-great-grandfather looks like Douglas Booth
9. This guy “talking on a cell phone” in 1936
10. “My great-great-grandfather looks just like Matthew McConaughey.”
11. Peter Dinklage and Sebastián de Morra
12. The “ancient astronaut” sculpture from sculptor Miguel Romero at the Salamanca Cathedral, Spain
13. “My grandfather looks like Tom Holland (1955).”
14. “I told my grandmother her aunt looked like a movie star.”
15. “I may be crazy, but I think she looks a little bit like Scarlett Johansson. It’s my great-grandmother in the early 1940s.”
16. Another “cell phone” in a painting from the seventeenth century
17. Orlando Bloom
18. “So my dad looked like a Pakistani Bruno Mars in the 80’s”
Many times, people are born as accurate copies of their great-great-great ancestors. Are you, by any chance, one of them? Please share your stories and photos in the comments below.
19. Another painting that predicted the invention of smartphones?
20. Scene from ancient Greece in which a “laptop” is seen
Historical coincidences show us a strange and fascinating side of fate. These moments remind us that life sometimes has a strange way of repeating patterns and intertwining destinies. If you were surprised by these coincidences, don’t miss our next exploration of more unusual stories. The surprises don’t end here!