20+ Fashion Moments From Our Youth That Can Hit You With a Warm Wave of Nostalgia
Curiosities
5 hours ago
These photos are like a time machine. They take us back to a time when individuality was valued more than glamorous ideals. We laugh looking at them, but in that laughter, there’s nostalgia for the spontaneity that helped us create our unique looks.
Circa 2012. The school made an addendum to the dress code because of me.
- At first, I didn’t get it. Then it hit me. I thought that was your hat. © dontforget2tip / Reddit
In the 2000s, I (the girl on the right) was a fan of Japanese street fashion.
1997. I’m 21 here, and I’m about to go party.
2004. My favorite childhood photo shoot from a dance concert. The only photo my dad keeps in his wallet.
My friend and me in our high school days
That eerie blend of turquoise and chocolate that we adored back in 2007
I could’ve sworn to you I was a comedian.
8 years old with a mullet and the legs of a baby deer
Self-made Ariel costume. A relative made it, did my makeup, and dyed my hair red. I thought it was the best costume in the world.
It’s around 1997-98.
I had an electric trimmer — what could possibly go wrong?
I just loved my hairstyle.
People used to think we were twins. I guess Mom wanted to debunk that rumor.
- Your haircut defies all the laws of physics! © aidensmama77 / Reddit
Me in 1985 and now
2005, I’m a freshman rebel.
1988, my eighth and ninth grades
I’m in second grade. Shoulder pads were clearly unnecessary, but back then I felt just like a business lady.
My 17 and 28
I got dressed for a family evening as if heading to the office.
I cut my own hair for school pictures. The barber tried to fix it, but in vain.
I did an emo haircut.
2007 and 2025
In this photo, I’m just the embodiment of 1999.
- I would fill my entire secret diary with your name! © toomuchtv987 / Reddit
And here are haircuts that are worth a stand-up comedy show.
Preview photo credit *****shield / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I Share My Husband With His Ex-Family—I’m Done
Relationships
month ago
I Kicked Out My Stepdaughter After She Refused to Babysit
My MIL Insulted Me in Public—I Taught Her a Lesson
My Coworker Thought Tossing My Lunch Was Harmless—But It Backfired Hard
People
2 weeks ago
I Refused to Beg My DIL for Forgiveness—Then Suddenly She Needed Me
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
13 People Share the Things They’ve Been Hiding From Their Partners for Years
People
month ago
I Refuse to Be My Husband’s Backup Plan—I’m a Human, Not a Bank Account
Relationships
2 months ago
15 Parents Who Asked for a Little Help and Got a Whole Lot of Chaos
I Refuse to Let My Mother Disrespect My Stepdaughter, Even If It Costs Our Relationship
Family & kids
2 days ago
I’m Pregnant, My Parents Shut Me Out Because I Won’t Pay for Them Anymore
14 Times Employees Handled Toxic Jobs Like Absolute Pros
Curiosities
2 weeks ago
I Refuse to Stop Using My Pool Just to Please My Neighbor — Our House, Our Rules
People
month ago