20+ Fashion Moments From Our Youth That Can Hit You With a Warm Wave of Nostalgia

These photos are like a time machine. They take us back to a time when individuality was valued more than glamorous ideals. We laugh looking at them, but in that laughter, there’s nostalgia for the spontaneity that helped us create our unique looks.

Circa 2012. The school made an addendum to the dress code because of me.



At first, I didn’t get it. Then it hit me. I thought that was your hat. © dontforget2tip / Reddit

In the 2000s, I (the girl on the right) was a fan of Japanese street fashion.

1997. I’m 21 here, and I’m about to go party.

2004. My favorite childhood photo shoot from a dance concert. The only photo my dad keeps in his wallet.

My friend and me in our high school days

That eerie blend of turquoise and chocolate that we adored back in 2007

I could’ve sworn to you I was a comedian.

8 years old with a mullet and the legs of a baby deer

Self-made Ariel costume. A relative made it, did my makeup, and dyed my hair red. I thought it was the best costume in the world.

It’s around 1997-98.

I had an electric trimmer — what could possibly go wrong?

I just loved my hairstyle.

People used to think we were twins. I guess Mom wanted to debunk that rumor.

Your haircut defies all the laws of physics! © aidensmama77 / Reddit

Me in 1985 and now

2005, I’m a freshman rebel.

1988, my eighth and ninth grades

I’m in second grade. Shoulder pads were clearly unnecessary, but back then I felt just like a business lady.

My 17 and 28

I got dressed for a family evening as if heading to the office.

I cut my own hair for school pictures. The barber tried to fix it, but in vain.

I did an emo haircut.

2007 and 2025

In this photo, I’m just the embodiment of 1999.

I would fill my entire secret diary with your name! © toomuchtv987 / Reddit