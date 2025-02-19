20+ Furry Ones That Are Ready for Another Mischief

I came home in the evening, tired after work. I enter the room and freeze with surprise — there is a cat lying on the sofa. Not ours! We don’t even have animals. It stretched out on the sofa and lies there enjoying itself.

I think, maybe my husband decided to surprise me. I called him, “Have you got a cat?” He laughs, “I’m at work, what are you talking about?” Okay. I check the windows, everything is closed, the door is locked, no one has keys.

I start calling neighbors, I ask in the house chat — nobody lost a cat. In the meantime, the cat is adjusting to the place: it climbed on the window sill, threw off the vase, chewed on the flowers. I never found out where it came from, but in the end, when my husband came home from work, we decided to keep it and named it Cuckoo. © Chamber 6 / VK