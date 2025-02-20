20+ Lucky Ones Who Bought Unique Things for Pennies
Many people dream of buying something cool for little money, which is why flea markets and thrift stores are so popular. But it is not that easy to spot a gem among all the junk. Some people leave these places empty-handed, while others manage to find a real treasure there. And they want to shout about it all over the Internet.
“When I was a kid, we had a fish like this in the cupboard. My mom wouldn’t even let me touch it. I grew up and bought one at the flea market, and I’ll touch it as much as I want!”
"I live in Italy. At an antique bazaar, I saw a puffer jacket for €10. I could see that it was of high quality. So, I bought it."
“Turned out it was filled with goose down, and in the pocket I found a receipt for a coffee in a ski town, dated 1996. It turned out that this company specialized in high quality ski clothing, but closed down in 2011. Their prices for puffer jackets ranged from €300 to €700.”
"I bought a used couch on Saturday. Just found this stashed inside. I think I'm in shock right now because it was a little more than $3,000."
"This may be the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. There was a withdrawal slip dated 2014 so it's been in there a while."
"Colors and patterns mix and match. My clothes are all secondhand."
"I am thrilled! Found original Ray-Ban sunglasses for only $2.99. They're $163 in retail."
"Got this set of 4 snack bowls that looks very much like shirts I would wear."
“I know it’s probably fake, but let me pretend for just a second.”
- Definitely real crocodile leather and in great state! Not a vintage Hermès expert, but based off the details and leather, I’d say it’s authentic/pre-1970. What an incredible find! Congrats! © Comfortable_Toe9618 / Reddit
"Found these pants with sleeves."
"You can tie the sleeves for an even sillier look."
"Found this lamp for €5 at a local flea market and just fell in love."
- I am also in love. There is something special a beautiful table lamp brings to the ambiance of a room. Would also make a sweet night light for a nursery. © Mary_the_penguin / Reddit
"Found this gorgeous 100% wool coat at a charity shop for only 11$."
- Oh, I would cry tears of happiness if I found a steal like this. Awesome job! © anidlezooanimal / Reddit
"What a suitcase I got at the secondhand store."
"I got blessed by the thrift gods! I needed new active wear and got 2 girlfriend collective leggings for $10, and a champion top for $4."
"Got these 2 little stained glass hangings for $1 each today."
“I have no idea if it’s real, but I don’t care because it fits me, and it’s comfy.”
"Can’t afford an actual Le Corbusier chair, but I can afford to thrift this mini version!"
- It’s a vintage miniature collectible from a brand called Raine. They made a ton of other popular designs too! © mskeri / Reddit
“A Diesel pink leather belt bag with ball and chain straps. A ’90s dream for $6.”
"I bought this brand new leather jacket still with the tags for only $2 at the local thrift store."
“Vintage Ferragamo bag for $2.50 USD at my local thrift store! I assumed it was fake, but after some research, I think it might be authentic!”
"I’m going to an aquarium next week, so when I saw this dress for $5, I had to buy it."
“Cleaned up this Goodwill find and now it’s so darling — Franklin Mint Gone With The Wind music box (it still works!)”
"Had a feeling it was worth $300, but was pleasantly surprised when the appraisal came back. It costs almost $6,500."
“Found my holiday outfit early! Retail: $760. Thrift price: $11. In love with this Zodiac sign print.”
- Spectacular find! My wife says she's jealous as heck, especially about the dress. © JustNil / Reddit
And here's another bunch of stories about thrifted treasures.