20 Moments When Life Served Up a Wonderful Surprise From the Universe

Do you know that feeling when the whole world smiles at you? Maybe it doesn’t happen every day, but life can throw pleasant, unusual, and sometimes incredibly generous surprises your way. We put together stories about surprises like this — from a bird that suddenly lands on your hand to a significant amount of money found completely by chance.

Today, I got lucky and found this jewelry piece in the ground.

This is a very strange Horcrux, dude! © Ordinary_Ice_796 / Reddit

Today I found a message in a bottle. I’m really looking forward to drying it out and seeing if we can read it.

I heard some noise outside the bedroom window and found this stuck in the bushes at a height of 5 feet.

This little gem was in a box of collectibles purchased from an estate sale!

We bought this mare, and today we found this little surprise.

This pendant was passed down to me from my grandmother, but I had no idea it had a surprise until I photographed it! I’m thrilled!

A bird landed on my hand, I feel like a Disney princess.

This singular apple tree

We found her on the street and brought her home. And at night she gave us this surprise.

My cheesecake has a little piece of pie on top.

Found this little box with these little dolls inside.

I caught a dragonfly while casting the rod.

I got 2 fortune cookies instead of one.

Once I opened a fortune cookie and there was no fortune inside. But when I opened another one, there were 2 fortunes. I couldn’t believe it. © lilsweetnothin / Reddit

I found this statue while cleaning up trash on the riverbank.

The vending machine gave me not one, but 2 chocolate bars.

I accidentally grew a melon in the alley behind my restaurant.

My dog destroyed her toy cactus, and there was another sad cactus inside.

I was at the beach and found a shell that looked like an anatomically correct heart.

The vending machine at work broke and dispensed everything at once.

My retired father wanted to earn a little by selling scrap metal. But what he found in that old furnace could change his life. He found more than $40,000 inside.

How could anyone come up with the idea of hiding something like this inside a furnace? © jackleggjr / Reddit