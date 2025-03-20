20 Photos That May Have You Questioning Reality

Our eyes are experts at deceiving us, especially when it comes to optical illusions. At first glance, an innocent photo can appear anything but ordinary. It’s a reminder that things aren’t always what they seem. And let’s be honest—this doesn’t just apply to perfectly timed photos or tricky angles, but to life itself.

20. Stop! What are you doing over there? This is not a public toil— oh, never mind.

19. “My cat is floating.”

18. “Just a guy wearing a hoodie”.

17. “This opened ATM creates an optical illusion.”

16. You might think that these glasses saw something surprising, but it’s just a lamp’s reflection.

15. It looks like a secret meeting of ghosts discussing how to scare people next time.

14. “Khaleesi! I’m telling you for the last time, watch your drag... Oh, puppy, that’s you!”

13. “Khaleesi! I’m not mistaken this time!”

12. “The shiniest truck I’ve ever seen.”

11. “Must be a really good nap.”

10. We hope that no one sat on this iPad before it was found.

9. “Had to double take at this one.”

8. This is a real cafe in Korea, not a drawing.

7. “Our neighbors’ balcony, and their ficus tree named Ben, lined up perfectly with the horizon.”

6. “He’s just on top of the closet.”

5. These people aren’t trapped in a well, it’s just a floor.

4. Have you ever seen a real centaur? We’ve found one just for you.

3. Gulliver in the land of giants. New edit.

2. “I genuinely thought my car was hovering over the parking.”

1. “Floating building”

These photos prove that in a world full of illusions, sometimes a second glance is all it takes to see the truth. 12 Workers Who Looked Innocent, but Hid a Dark Truth