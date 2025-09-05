20 Photos That Prove Nature Is Full of Magic

Imagine: you crack an ordinary rock, and inside is an entire ocean landscape. This incredible find, which fooled thousands of people online, is just one of the proofs that nature has a wild imagination. Check out these photos that prove nature loves to surprise.

“Look how the egg boiled! It tastes normal!”

You shouldn’t have eaten it. I’m pretty sure the egg was going bad, as they build air inside, hence why spoiling eggs will float in water. © Flashy-Sandwich-527 / Reddit

“That’s the avocado I got.”

“Just look at the petals of this camellia.”

“Mom grew a braided carrot.”

“I ate more than one banana.”

“A pineapple that grows another pineapple.”

“This geode looks like a ocean waves on the beach.”

I legit thought this was a painting of an airplane window. © MagNolYa-Ralf / Reddit

“5 trees growing from a fallen tree in a neighbor’s backyard”

“Found a little microbiome in the hollowed out knot of a tree.”

“Different sized rain drops on a spider web”

“My husband was cracking eggs and 7 out of 10 of them were double yokes.”

“Bird nest inside an NYC traffic light”

“A lemon with no segments in it!”

“Roots of monstera that I kept in a small round vase for a year”

“My lemon grew in the shape of a carrot or a pepper.”

“Almost flat rainbow”

“Woke up this morning and discovered a natural ice sculpture in the garden.”

“The abandoned boat is slowly returning to nature.”

“This rainbow vine started growing in my backyard.”

“This pink flower has perfectly concentric spiral petal patterns.”