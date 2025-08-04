20 Restaurant Stories That Deserve a Tip on Their Own

I Refused to Pay for a Disastrous Cake — Now Everyone Blames Me
Family & kids
year ago
Working in food service isn’t easy. From waiters to cooks, everyone has to deal with picky customers sometimes. Someone doesn’t like a steak, another spits out cake. The main thing is to keep a sense of humor. These people are definitely stress-resistant and always have a funny story to share with friends.
Do you like reading stories about restaurant life? Then here are a few stories about waiters who knew the date was over before it even began.