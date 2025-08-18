20+ Times Endless Patience and a Pinch of Talent Made Something Incredible

On the way to a perfectly embroidered picture, you’re bound to come across a “beard” of tangled threads on the back side and a few hundred stitches sewn in the wrong place. Knitted masterpieces are born from previously unraveled yarn, and miniatures — from long hours spent bent over a magnifying glass. Talent is only a small part of success. Behind it always stand patience and perseverance, worthy of admiration.

“Took me 3 months and 15,000 stitches, but finally finished my boss’s pillow!”

You better get a big bonus this year! © Quasipooch / Reddit

“My friend is moving away and cannot take her impressive collection of 800+ books with her. So I did the next best thing and built a 9×7 inch miniature for her to take along!”

“My new miniature fruit collection for dollhouse 1:12 scale”

“Assembled a 9,000-piece Magic Dragon Forest puzzle.”

“Recent paper cut works, hand-drawn and hand-cut”

Just thinking about how much patience is required here makes me freak out. © GnowledgedGnome / Imgur

“2 years of hard work!”

“After more than 2 years, I’ve finally finished this abandoned cabin!”

I want to shrink and live in it! © Just-Type-6176 / Reddit

“The kids told me my art was super weird. And I just chose an unusual way to store their baby teeth.”

“This is a witch’s hut. The teeth are stored in tiny bottles. They’re signed so we know which teeth have already fallen out. I also put a light in it.”

That’s so creepy! I am absolutely thrilled! © Swimming-Curve-1479 / Reddit

“Just finished my biggest project so far. 65 824 stitches.”

I mean this in the best way: that doesn’t even look like cross stitch. © Rocket_Raccoon1203 / Reddit

“It took me 5 years, 8 months and 27 days, but my Super Mario World map is ready!”

“Assembled a 32,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with a panoramic view of New York City.”

“I made a dollhouse to put in my dollhouse.”

“This 60,000-piece puzzle took me 2 years to complete.”

“Incredibly proud of myself. This is the most complicated pattern I’ve ever knitted. I needed 5 skeins of yarn of different colors for the gradient.”

“I just finished this bead embroidered collar. Took a month.”

“Finally finished this blanket! Gave it to my mom as a present. I really like the variety of colors, but there were so many ends to weave in.”

My eyes refuse to believe these are not tiles! © cujo_the_dog / Reddit

“24,523 beads and about 4 months of work. I have no idea what I’m going to do with this thing, but I love holding it in my hands.”

So... 4 months for the most stunning, colorful, absolutely useless handkerchief ever? Sorry, could not resist. It’s gorgeous. If you turn that into a bag or pillow, you can enjoy it forever. Just don’t blow your nose on it. © Sewing-superwoman / Reddit

“My mother used more than 10,000 beads to create this necklace.”

“All of my work is freeform crochet and the pieces in this photo are mostly cotton. The photos show about 2 years of my work.”

“My first big knitting project. Took me 3 months to knit and another 2 months to decorate, but now the bedspread is finally ready!”

“Beaded art piece. I made it out of leftover materials from other projects, while binge watching Peaky Blinders.”

“The biggest job I’ve done. I calculate about 500 hours of peyote stitching 135,000 Delicas.”

“I had a vision where I saw this piece completed. It took 2 days to get it out of my head and into my beading program. 2 months to acquire all of the colors. 9 months of beading almost every day. ”

My eyes popped. I thought this was maybe quilting. © arisraver / Reddit