20 Times Mother Nature Decided to Decorate, and the Results Are Astonishing

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, nature finds a way to outdo itself. It is an artist! Whether you’re rushing through a busy day or just need a fresh perspective, nature’s unexpected designs have a way of stopping us in our tracks.

1. Double pumpkin

2. “Snail clusters on a tree”

3. “This geode looks like a ocean waves on the beach.”

4. “A woodpecker (or some other bird) has been making interesting patterns in my tree.”

5. “The way rain carved out the sand around this ball and ’elevated’ it”

6. “Was at the beach and found a shell with barnacles on it that makes it look like an anatomically correct heart”

7. “The reflection on the windows makes this building look see-through.”

8. “Snowpile in the corner of a building that refuses to melt”

9. “The way the moss grew around the cover.”

10. “My lawn made a natural yin yang symbol after a pool stood there”

11. “Uprooted tree”

12. “My friend’s snake has the Superman logo naturally emblazoned on its skin.”

13. Bubble framing

14. “Frozen nature”

15. “Dragonfly vs Cucumber plant”

16. “Natural cameo formed on this stone”

17. “This natural rock that looks like uncooked bacon”

18. “My rhododendron looks like it’s trying to run off.”

19. “This fruit looks like nature brains”

20. “I found a mussel with natural goggly eyes.”