20+ Vacation-Proof Manicure Ideas for Mountains, Beaches, and All-Inclusive Bliss
Going on vacation? Your manicure should be as lasting and unforgettable as your adventures! A holiday manicure is not just about the color on your nails, it’s part of your holiday mood.
In this article, we put together photos and experiences of beauty technicians to show you 20+ amazing design ideas! And we’ll also tell you what nail colors and shapes experts advise avoiding.
Sea lovers, be sure to check out the bonus section!
Polka-dot nails
“The polka dot is officially on trend,” writes manicure portal Nailtech. If you’ve been looking for a way to diversify your summer nail design, here it is!
You can play with color. Look how well this playful polka dots look on the nails, how do you like it? The author of this article tried this design on her nails and really liked it!
Pearl rub-on nails
White nail polish is known for emphasizing imperfections, reports portal Weridi. Any chips and cracks will be especially noticeable. An option to it is a shimmery pale pink with pearl rubbing.
Oval-shaped nails
A lot depends on the shape of the nails. Rhomboid nails along with square nails are the most likely to break. So, you run the risk of wasting your money. This is what nail expert Sarah Gibson Tuttle says.
And here’s a prime example: a Reddit user with the nickname AffectionateFox5406 complained that her nails only lasted 2 weeks. Then they cracked on her thumb and middle finger.
Blue nails
By the way, cobalt blue is the hit of 2025. And the waves are reminiscent of the sea.
Burgundy nails
A design for those who love the classics but want something different.
Princess nails
The princess manicure is one of the summer trends of 2025, according to Vogue. This trend is inspired by the manicure worn by royalty. It is characterized by short length and natural shape. The palette in natural tones ranges from beige pink to pale pink.
Reverse silver crescent
This is also a princess manicure, but with a twist.
Princess nails with a pattern
Delicate and romantic!
Non-classical French manicure
Another idea on how to diversify the classics.
Very summery, just wow!
“Rosewater”
The hit of the season is “rosewater,” according to Glamour. This color went viral in the summer of 2025.
Floral nails
These elegant nails, reminiscent of warm days spent in the garden, look cute. And they’re not just for young girls.
You can add glitter to the base.
“Orchard”
Where there’s flowers, there’s fruit!
Tiny berries and fruits are on trend.
Really cute orange
Neon nails
Why not? Bright neon nails also have their fans and create a special atmosphere.
Brightly colored nails
A design for those who are feeling particularly festive this summer.
Here’s another option.
You can experiment with Korean volumizing gel.
Nails with fish!
Bonus: a manicure inspired by the sea
What kind of manicure did you like?
