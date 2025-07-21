My Stepdaughter Can Live With Me, but Only If She Follows My Rules

I laid out three rules that I thought would help Lily adjust and feel more connected to the family:

1. A weekly letter

I asked Lily to write me a letter every Sunday about her week. I believed that doing this would give us a chance to connect on a deeper level and allow her to share anything she might feel uncomfortable saying in person. I thought it would help us build a bond, especially since we didn’t have much time alone together.

2. Sharing sleeping arrangements

Since there was no spare room, I told Lily that she would need to take turns sleeping in my kids’ rooms or on the couch. I thought this would help her feel included in the family routine, even if it wasn’t ideal.

3. Contributing to the household

I also told her that she needed to contribute something meaningful to the household. Whether it was cooking a meal, teaching us a game, or sharing something she loved, I thought this would help her feel like a valuable part of the family.