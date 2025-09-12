Just like you can't force your religion on other people, you can't force your food choices on other people. A palate is a sensitive thing.
I Refused to Let My in-Laws Eat Meat, This Is My House
Living with in-laws isn’t always easy, especially when everyday habits collide. One reader shared how a seemingly straightforward household rule—no meat in her kitchen—quickly escalated into unexpected family drama. What began as a simple boundary soon ignited conflict.
This is Emylin’s letter:
I’ve been a vegetarian for years, and one of my only strict rules is that no meat is allowed in my kitchen. When my father-in-law moved in for health reasons, I laid down that boundary clearly. At first, he nodded along. But soon I started noticing strange smells at night.
One evening, I caught him in the kitchen at 2 a.m., frying bacon. When I told him he couldn’t disrespect my house rules, he smirked and said, “You can’t tell me how to live.” I told him that if he couldn’t accept my rule, he might need to find another place to stay.
The next morning, I woke up and saw luggage by the door. For a moment, I thought my father-in-law had packed up. But then my heart sank — it wasn’t his suitcase. It was my husband’s. He said he couldn’t stand watching me “throw his father out,” and that if I wanted a meat-free home, I’d be living in it without him.
Now I’m sitting here wondering if one house rule has cost me my marriage.
Am I really wrong for standing firm?
Emylin
Thank you for sharing your story — it’s clear that this situation has deeply affected your family. Whether or not you feel you were wrong, the emotional distance and conflict are now very real, and the challenge now is how to move forward thoughtfully and constructively. Here are three pieces of advice that could help you.
Recognize That Shared Spaces Come With Shared Authority
Even if you feel justified in setting household rules, words like “This house is also my father’s house” signal that he may feel sidelined or disrespected in family decisions. The tension might not be about meat at all, but about his sense of being excluded from authority within a shared home.
Next step: Invite him into a calm, face-to-face conversation. Suggest working together to establish household expectations that honor both of your values. Think of it not as giving in, but as building a partnership.
Draw a Clear Line Between Boundaries and Control
Saying “Don’t come here if you don’t follow my rules” to anyone who lives with you may have felt like laying down the law. Being vegan in your own home is a valid choice. Imposing it as an absolute on others navigating loyalty, grief, or identity is likely to backfire.
Action: Introduce zones or compromises — e.g., “No meat in the kitchen, but if you order something, eat it so I don’t see it.” This gives space without changing your values.
Stop Framing This as ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’ — And Start Asking What Needs Repair
Clinging to “I did nothing wrong” might preserve your pride, but it won’t bring your husband or stepdaughter back. Justified or not, the hurt they feel is real.
What to do: Reflect not only on the rule itself, but on how it was communicated. An apology doesn’t mean abandoning your vegan values — it means saying, “I’m sorry I made you feel unwelcome in your own home. That was never my intention.” Sometimes, that small acknowledgment can be the first step toward reopening a closed door.
Me thinks thou dost protest to much (to quote an old line). Loosen the grip on your pearls Felicia. Being a vegetarian dies not mean you can't allow others around you to have a life. If you don't want your husband around, move to a plant based commune.
I'm guessing her husband wasn't a fan of the rule either. and she says her house, not their so I'm guessing she's been laying down all the rules.