I Refused to Let My in-Laws Eat Meat, This Is My House

Hi Bright Side,



I’ve been a vegetarian for years, and one of my only strict rules is that no meat is allowed in my kitchen. When my father-in-law moved in for health reasons, I laid down that boundary clearly. At first, he nodded along. But soon I started noticing strange smells at night.

One evening, I caught him in the kitchen at 2 a.m., frying bacon. When I told him he couldn’t disrespect my house rules, he smirked and said, “You can’t tell me how to live.” I told him that if he couldn’t accept my rule, he might need to find another place to stay.

The next morning, I woke up and saw luggage by the door. For a moment, I thought my father-in-law had packed up. But then my heart sank — it wasn’t his suitcase. It was my husband’s. He said he couldn’t stand watching me “throw his father out,” and that if I wanted a meat-free home, I’d be living in it without him.

Now I’m sitting here wondering if one house rule has cost me my marriage.

Am I really wrong for standing firm?

Emylin