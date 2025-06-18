20+ Vintage Treasures From Our Moms and Grandmas That Look Spot On Even Now

It’s not for nothing they say that everything old is new again. Our heroines’ mothers, grandmothers and other relatives were real fashionistas and left them a legacy of cool outfits that look chic even now.

“This is a magical dress, straight from my grandmother’s wedding in the 1980s. Photos can’t capture the beauty of it.”

1980 and Grandma? God, I’m so old. © SarcasmCupcakes / Reddit



“My mom made this blouse when she was 18. I wear it now.”

“An evening gown my dad gave my mom in the 90s.”

“My grandmother is 90 years old, and she and I love to pick out clothes together. She recently gave me the coat that she made in the 50s.”

“My mom’s old dress. I like the beading on the collar and waist.”



“The 1950s dress my grandmother used to wear. I donned it at my brother’s wedding.”

“Wearing my Grandma’s Jones New York pantsuit from 1998. I’m so thankful to have this.”

Jealous! A real timeless piece, and it looks great on you! © Skeleturtle / Reddit

“The 80s handmade dress for my aunt. I tried to make the bust smaller, but the inside is just too complicated!”

“My mom’s dress. It’s circa 1976, fits perfectly! My mom was so happy to see me in it, she took a million pictures.”

“I got this dress from my grandmother. She bought it for herself but never wore it, and it fits my dressing style perfectly.”

“Was sorting through my wardrobe and came across some gorgeous dresses that used to belong to my great-grandmother. They’re just amazing!”

“I got this Levi’s jacket from my mom.”

“I’m in my mom’s vintage mod dress.”

“My great-grandmother’s vintage dress”

“My mom wore this dress when she was dating my dad. She was about my age then.”

“A velvet jumpsuit from the 70s that I got from my grandmother.”

“Guess jeans bought by my mum in 1985. They’re my favorite.”

“Found my mom’s homecoming dress from 1974 in the basement.”

“It’s my mom’s skirt. She says it’s at least 20 years old!”

“It’s a real vintage dress from my mom.”

“My mom’s dress and a vintage hand-painted wooden handbag.”

“My great aunt Helena’s silk wedding dress. She lived in the countryside, and they got married in black at the time.”

“My grandma in her prom dress circa 1954 and me in her prom dress in 2005”