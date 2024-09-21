20+ Ways We Unintentionally Damage Household Appliances and How to Avoid Them

Devices often stop working properly, not due to factory defects or software glitches, but because we don’t always handle them as we should. Let’s be real—most people skip over even the key points in the user manuals, let alone the small tips on how to care for and use them correctly.

Air conditioner

  • Make sure to schedule regular maintenance for your air conditioner. In addition to professional check-ups, you can take some preventive steps yourself, such as cleaning or replacing the filters on time. You’ll usually find these filters under the lid, and keeping them clean will not only improve the AC’s efficiency but also help reduce dust in the air you breathe.
  • Avoid opening windows while the air conditioner is running. Contrary to popular belief, having the windows open doesn’t speed up cooling. In fact, it makes the system work harder by letting in hot air, which can lead to breakdowns over time.
  • Lastly, ensure you choose the right size and power for your AC based on the room it’s in. An underpowered unit will wear out quicker as it struggles to cool the space, while an overpowered one may lead to unnecessarily high energy bills and improper humidity control in smaller rooms.

Washing machine

  • People say that using more laundry detergent is better, but it is nothing more than a myth. Even manufacturers agree that using too much detergent, especially in front-load machines, can lead to malfunction because excess foam can block the drain system.
  • Avoid putting certain types of clothes in the washing machine. For example, the hooks of a bra can catch on other clothes and damage them. They can also get caught on the drum itself and disrupt the washing machine. It is best to wash bras by hand.
  • Avoid overloading your washing machine. If you pack too many clothes in at once, they won’t have enough room to move around. You might have to run another cycle. Also, if you only have a small load, don’t choose a large load setting—it wastes water and energy unnecessarily.
  • Pick the right temperature for your wash, as using the wrong setting can harm your clothes. As a general guideline, lower temperatures (like 20°C or 30°C) work well for delicate items or those that aren’t very dirty. For tougher stains or to kill bacteria, higher temperatures (40°C and above) are more effective.

Iron

  • Avoid using tap water in your iron. While there’s some debate about using distilled water, tap water will cause scale buildup. Opt for filtered water instead—the less mineral content, the better it is for your iron.
  • Always empty the water tank after each use. Many people skip this step, but leaving water inside can lead to corrosion, which might leave brown stains on your clothes. Plus, if the water leaks, it could get into the wires and cause a short circuit.
  • Even if your iron looks clean, you should still clean the soleplate. Tiny threads and mineral deposits from water can block the steam holes. The easiest way to clean it is by using a baking soda and water solution.

Kettles

  • Always check that your kettle has enough water before turning it on. If the water level is too low and doesn’t fully cover the heating element, it can eventually cause damage to the kettle.
  • It’s also important to avoid placing your electric kettle near any heat sources, such as open flames or stoves. Exposure to high temperatures can warp the kettle’s plastic parts and affect its performance. This is something often highlighted in the user manuals, so it’s worth keeping in mind to ensure your kettle lasts longer.
  • Make sure to descale your kettle regularly. Scale builds up not only in metal kettles but also on the metal heating elements of plastic ones. Even though some kettles come with built-in filters to prevent scale from ending up in your drink, they can’t stop it from forming inside. A simple way to descale your kettle is by mixing equal parts of vinegar and water, and letting it sit overnight. Just be sure to leave a note so no one accidentally drinks the mixture! In the morning, thoroughly rinse the kettle.
  • Another tip is to always empty the kettle after making tea, as leaving water inside can also lead to scale buildup.

Blender

  • Avoid blending ice or other frozen foods unless your blender is specifically designed for it. If your blender isn’t powerful enough, the blades or even the motor could get damaged. To safely blend ice, consider adding a bit of water to ease the process.
  • Be cautious when mixing hot liquids. The heat causes the air inside the blender jar to expand, creating pressure that might crack the jar. To prevent this, cover the jar with a towel and blend on the lowest speed setting.
  • If you’re using the blender for extended periods, remember to give the motor time to cool down to avoid overheating.

Laptop

  • In addition to the issues mentioned earlier, there are some common mistakes people make specifically with laptops. One of the biggest ones is keeping your laptop plugged in all the time. Constantly charging it can harm the battery due to the heat and high voltage. It’s a good idea to unplug your laptop when it reaches around 80% and recharge it when the battery dips below 40%.
  • Cold temperatures can also be harmful to your laptop. Avoid exposing it to extreme cold, but if it does get too chilly, let it warm up to room temperature before turning it on. Also, be sure to wipe off any moisture to prevent a potential short circuit.
  • The portability of laptops can often lead to problems. Many of us are guilty of placing our laptops on soft surfaces like a bed or our lap, but this blocks ventilation and can cause overheating and eventually damage the device. It’s always best to use laptops on hard, flat surfaces that allow proper airflow.
  • Another thing people don’t often consider is that some laptops still have traditional hard drives, not SSDs. If you move or shake your laptop while it’s running, you risk causing mechanical damage. Treat your laptop with the same care as a desktop computer, and try to work at a desk whenever possible to extend its lifespan.

PC

  • Make sure to clean the inside of your PC at least once a month. Overheating is often caused by a buildup of dust, dirt, or pet hair. If left unchecked, this can block ventilation and prevent the system from cooling properly, even causing damage to moving parts over time.
  • Also, consider where your PC is placed. Keep it away from walls, as they can block the ventilation openings, and avoid placing it near heaters or in direct sunlight. These small adjustments can make a big difference in extending your computer’s lifespan.
  • Thermal paste is essential for preventing your computer from overheating. This material, which helps transfer heat between the processor and the radiator, tends to evaporate over time, leading to higher temperatures. It’s a good idea to have a professional replace it every 2-3 years to ensure your system stays cool. However, be careful not to over-apply the paste, as too much can reduce its effectiveness.
  • Another habit to avoid is rarely restarting or turning off your computer. Keeping your PC running non-stop can lead to system bugs, slow performance, and connectivity issues. Restarting your computer helps free up memory, boosts performance, and fixes minor errors, so it’s wise to do it regularly.

Meat grinder

  • Don’t wash parts of a meat grinder in a dishwasher unless the manual actually says that it’s possible. Avoid putting meat grinder parts in the dishwasher unless the manual specifically says it’s safe. Many modern grinders are made from aluminum, and most dishwasher detergents contain strong chemicals like alkaline phosphates. These can cause aluminum to oxidize, leading to a dull surface. Plus, detergent residues might cling to the parts and could end up in your food.
  • Always check for bones before grinding meat. While some high-powered grinders can handle them, most can’t and could break down.
  • Be cautious about overheating your meat grinder. Overheating can happen if there’s not enough lubricant or if the cooling system isn’t working properly. With new grinders, this could also happen if you overload it with meat or keep it running for too long at once.

