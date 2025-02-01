21 People Whose Pet Creations Gave a Whole New Meaning to Love

We all show love for our pets in different ways but perhaps the most pertinent one, is to make something for the animals that live with us, with our hands. Crafting something for pets comes from a place of pure love, as these pet owners shared. Clearly, while some of them are master craftsmen, or women, each of these pet creations is special simply because of the bond of love.

1. “Made a bunk bed for my dog and my half dog.”

2. “I built a dog house under the stairs! First time doing anything like this.”

3. “I made a cat tree, from an actual tree.”

4. “Mid Century-inspired room divider aquarium stand.”

5. “A dog yurt I made.”

6. “I just made a ’friend’ for the cat.”

7. “I made jammies for my poor dog to prevent him from licking a wound.”

8. “I made a two-story dog house for my mastiff. I haven’t even painted yet, and she loves it.”

9. “I made a big Cheez-It cat toy with catnip!”

10. “A neighbor asked me if I wanted a big box full of used coffee cups. This bird feeder is what I made with them.”

11. “Made this two-story cage for our two guinea pigs a while back. This is obviously before they moved in.”

12. “Knit my pup a sweater!”

13. “I haven’t completely finished this TV cat bed, but Frodo already loves it.”

14. “I built a cat house/tunnel in the shape of an ’S’ for my cat, Sarah. It’s all reclaimed, plus some plywood.”

15. “My mother-in-law knitted my wife’s snake a Christmas sweater.”

16. “It took a while, but the geometric doghouse is finished and my dog is happy with it!”

17. “Recycled skateboard pet-bowl.”

18. “Doghouse!”

19. “New dog owner here. Went a bit overboard on my boy’s dog house, but I couldn’t be happier!”



20. “My elderly, retired Alaskan sled-dog refuses to come inside, so I brought the inside to him.”

21. “I adopted my little brother’s two Bengals when he passed away. I did my best to build them a cat jungle in my basement and make him proud.”