25 Pics That Prove a New Hairdo Can Truly Brighten Your Day

We all sometimes feel stuck in a rut and lack the confidence to change anything. While beauty is only skin deep, sometimes all you need to put your best foot forward is a little makeover, and nothing shouts change more than hair. The easy thing is, if you don’t like it, it will grow back and give you a second opportunity. These Redditors took the plunge, and the joy reflected on their faces.

1. “Chopped my lob into a super short pixie and immediately became 1000% cooler. Thanks everyone who encouraged me to take the plunge!”

“You remind me so much of Evangeline Lilly, especially in the after shot. Gorgeous!” © Unknown author / Reddit

2. “Cut my hair short for the first time, best decision I have ever made.”

3. “Chopped off 15 inches to donate.”

4. “Before and after getting a shaggy haircut. I’m in my Hobbit era and living for it.”

5. “I can’t stop touching my hair, the hairdresser said I should keep it short(er) forever.”

6. “Shaved my head. Does it suit me?”

7. “I love it! But my girlfriend isn’t a fan because she loved the curls on the side of my head, but she’ll get used to it.”

8. “Asked advice yesterday, followed said advice, and am loving the result!”

9. Before and after

“You look like if Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire had a kid.” © Unknown author / Reddit

10. “Before and after my first ever curly cut! My curls are so much happier now.”

“There is something very Jennifer Grey about you with this hair cut and I mean that as a high compliment.” © frogkisses- / Reddit

11. “Cut the sides and back as suggested. I’m happy with the results and just wanted to share!”

12. “I got nearly 12 inches of hair cut off today, and I’m so happy to see my curls coming back!!”

13. “Before and after, including the pic I showed the barber. Really happy with it.”

14. “It’ll be back in a month.”

15. “Decided to go bald!”

“Your eyebrows are so on point! They frame your face perfectly.” © rita-the-wanderer / Reddit

16. “Got the cut. I was very impressed.”

“I hope your barber/stylist was well compensated, they did a great job.” © astronomy8thlight / Reddit

17. “Now I can see what it means to feel like myself. This is such a big & good change for me.”

18. “Tried cutting my own hair. It was pretty nerve-wracking to do, but I am happy with it!”

19. “I ended up going with a pixie, and I’m so glad I did!”

20. “I simply showed my stylist a couple of photos with similar hairdos that I liked.”

21. “Before and after. Took the plunge, is it worth it or not? What do you think? No, I’m not naked in the first pic.”

22. “I did it!”

“Wow! You look good, but more importantly, you look so happy! I can tell how much you love it from the pics and it just makes you glow!” © EmotionalFix / Reddit

23. “Cut all my hair off — ready for a much needed fresh start. Already loving the wind on my neck!”

24. “I’m very happy. Thanks for the suggestions guys, I appreciate it!”

25. “Before and after I cut my hair and started caring for it properly.”