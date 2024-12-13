My Birth Mother Never Wanted Me to Know My Father — Until Facebook Revealed the Truth

A woman from Tbilisi, Georgia, recently embarked on a journey to find her birth parents—and in the process, discovered something unexpected. Tamuna Museridze, 40, had suspected she might be adopted since 2016, when the woman who raised her passed away. At that time, she found a birth certificate with her name on it, but the birthdate didn’t match her own.

As a journalist, Tamuna created a Facebook page to dig deeper into her origins.

She eventually received a message from a woman in rural Georgia, who explained that her aunt had hidden a pregnancy in September 1984, around the time Tamuna was born. After taking a DNA test, Tamuna learned that the woman’s aunt was her birth mother. But when Tamuna called her birth mother, the conversation didn’t go as expected. “She started screaming, shouting. She said she hadn’t given birth to a child. She didn’t want anything to do with me,” Tamuna recalled, describing the response as more intense than she could have imagined.

After a week, Tamuna reached out again, and her birth mother eventually gave her the name of her birth father: Gurgen Khorava. Excited but still in disbelief, Tamuna searched for him on Facebook, only to find that he had been one of her Facebook friends all along—following her story for years without even knowing she was his daughter.

Miracles have a way of unfolding when we least expect them.

Tamuna explained, “He didn’t even know my birth mother had been pregnant. It was a huge surprise for him.” The two arranged to meet in Gurgen’s hometown, where he immediately recognized her. “The moment he looked at me, he knew that I was his daughter. I had so many mixed emotions,” Tamuna said.

She was then introduced to his family, including half-siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Tamuna noted, “Out of all his children, I look the most like my father.” In the course of this emotional reunion, Tamuna also learned more about the circumstances of her adoption. Her mother had hidden her pregnancy due to the shame of having a child out of wedlock, and had gone to a nearby city to secretly give birth.