Looking for some quality family bonding time filled with laughter and entertainment? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of 30 Funny Shows to Watch With the Whole Family that are perfect for watching with the whole family. From timeless classics to modern gems, these sitcoms and comedies offer something for everyone. Get ready to embark on a hilarious journey filled with quirky characters, witty banter, and endless laughs. Whether you’re in the mood for clever wordplay, slapstick humor, or heartwarming moments, these shows are guaranteed to bring joy and smiles to your family’s TV nights. So grab some popcorn, gather around the screen, and let the laughter begin!

And our 30 funny shows to watch with the whole family compilation opens with Floor Is Lava. This is a hilarious blend of nostalgia and chaos, where contestants navigate rooms flooded with “lava.” With each stumble and splash, it’s impossible not to laugh as competitors strategize and slip. It’s like reliving childhood games with a comedic twist, perfect for family bonding and shared laughs.

Is It Cake? brings a delightful mix of suspense and humor to the baking realm. Viewers are kept on their toes as everyday objects are meticulously crafted into deceptively realistic cakes. With each reveal, the blend of astonishment and amusement makes for a sweet treat of entertainment, perfect for family gatherings.

Our Great National Parks offers a breathtaking journey through the diverse landscapes of America’s natural treasures. With stunning cinematography and informative narration, it educates and inspires viewers of all ages to appreciate the beauty and importance of these protected areas. A perfect blend of education and entertainment for viewing with children.

The Baby-Sitters Club is a heartwarming and relatable series that follows a group of middle school girls as they navigate friendship, family, and the ups and downs of babysitting. With its charming characters and positive messages, it’s a delightful choice for family viewing, sparking both nostalgia and new connections.

The Wonder Years masterfully reimagines the beloved classic, maintaining its nostalgic charm while infusing it with modern relevance. Set in the 1960s, it navigates issues of race, identity, and family dynamics with authenticity and heart. The talented cast and poignant storytelling make it a must-watch for both fans of the original and new audiences alike.

You vs. Wild is an interactive adventure series that puts viewers in control of survival expert Bear Grylls’ decisions in various wilderness scenarios. With its unique format, viewers engage in problem-solving and learn valuable survival skills while enjoying thrilling escapades. It’s an exciting and educational show for family entertainment.

Fuller House is a delightful continuation of the beloved ’90s sitcom Full House. It follows the Tanner family’s next generation as they navigate adulthood, parenthood, and the ups and downs of life, all while living under one roof. With its blend of nostalgia and new adventures, it’s a heartwarming choice for family viewing.

Pokémon Master Journeys continues the beloved Pokémon saga, following Ash Ketchum and his friends as they travel the world to compete in Pokémon battles and tournaments. With exciting new Pokémon encounters and character development, it’s a captivating series for both longtime fans and newcomers, perfect for family enjoyment.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a timeless sitcom that follows the life of street-smart teenager Will Smith as he moves from the gritty streets of Philadelphia to the upscale neighborhood of Bel-Air to live with his wealthy relatives. With its humor, heartwarming moments, and memorable characters, it’s a classic show that transcends generations and remains a favorite for family viewing.

Cobra Kai is a thrilling continuation of the iconic Karate Kid film series, exploring the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence years after their original showdown. Filled with action, drama, and nostalgia, the series offers compelling character development and exciting martial arts sequences, making it a bingeworthy choice for families and fans alike.

The top 20 of Funny Shows to Watch With the Whole Family compilation opens show with surprising plot.



Grace and Frankie is a delightful comedy series that follows the unexpected friendship between two women whose husbands leave them for each other. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin deliver stellar performances, bringing humor and heart to their characters as they navigate life’s challenges and newfound independence. With its witty writing and touching moments, Grace and Frankie is a must-watch for its blend of laughter and poignant storytelling, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Community is a brilliantly crafted sitcom that follows a diverse group of students at a community college as they navigate their way through quirky adventures and personal growth. With its sharp wit, clever pop culture references, and memorable characters, it’s a must-watch for its humor and heart, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to enchant audiences with its timeless story of Aang, the last Airbender, as he embarks on a quest to restore balance to the world. With its rich mythology, well-developed characters, and themes of friendship and self-discovery, it remains a captivating and inspiring animated series for viewers of all ages.

Fresh Off the Boat offers a hilarious and heartwarming portrayal of the Huang family as they navigate life’s ups and downs while adjusting to a new home in America. With its sharp humor, cultural insights, and relatable family dynamics, it’s a refreshing and entertaining sitcom that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt follows the quirky adventures of Kimmy Schmidt, a woman who starts anew in New York City after being rescued from a doomsday cult. With its offbeat humor, quirky characters, and positive messages of resilience and empowerment, it’s a delightful and bingeworthy comedy series that offers laughs and heartwarming moments for audiences of all ages.

The Good Place is a thought-provoking and witty comedy that explores morality, ethics, and the afterlife. With its clever writing, lovable characters, and unexpected twists, it offers both humor and profound insights into what it means to be good. It’s a truly unique and memorable series that leaves a lasting impression on its audience.

Atypical is a heartfelt and poignant coming-of-age series that centers around Sam Gardner, a teenager on the autism spectrum, as he navigates the complexities of high school, relationships, and family life. With its honest portrayal of autism and its impact on individuals and their loved ones, coupled with humor and emotional depth, Atypical offers a refreshing and insightful perspective on diversity and acceptance.

Black-ish is a groundbreaking sitcom that tackles contemporary issues of race, identity, and family dynamics with humor and sincerity. Through the lens of the Johnson family, it offers witty social commentary and thought-provoking narratives, while also celebrating Black culture and experiences. With its stellar cast and clever writing, Black-ish is a must-watch for its blend of entertainment and cultural relevance.

Kim’s Convenience is a charming and heartwarming sitcom that follows the Kim family as they navigate the ups and downs of running a convenience store in Toronto. With its relatable characters, witty humor, and touching family dynamics, it offers a delightful glimpse into the Korean-Canadian experience while resonating with audiences of all backgrounds.

Love, Victor is a touching coming-of-age series that follows Victor, a high school student navigating the challenges of self-discovery, family expectations, and first love. With its honest portrayal of identity and relationships, coupled with heartfelt performances and relatable storytelling, it’s a poignant and uplifting show that resonates with viewers of all ages.

The top 10 of Funny Shows to Watch With the Whole Family opens A Series of Unfortunate Events. This show is a darkly whimsical adaptation of the beloved book series, following the misadventures of the Baudelaire orphans as they evade the villainous Count Olaf. With its quirky humor, intricate storytelling, and visually stunning production design, it captivates audiences with its blend of mystery, suspense, and wit, appealing to both children and adults alike.

New Girl is a hilarious sitcom that follows quirky teacher Jess Day as she moves in with three single men after a bad breakup. With its witty banter, endearing characters, and relatable situations, it offers a fresh and comedic take on friendship, romance, and adulthood. New Girl is a feel-good show that’s perfect for a family night in.

Abbott Elementary is a hilarious workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, where a dedicated, but eclectic group of teachers navigate the challenges of educating and inspiring their students. With its sharp humor, diverse cast, and insightful commentary on the education system, it offers both laughs and heartwarming moments, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

Brainchild is an engaging educational series that explores various scientific concepts and phenomena in a fun and accessible way. With its lively host and interactive approach, it captivates young audiences while teaching them about the wonders of the world around them. Brainchild is a great choice for family viewing, combining entertainment with learning.

If you grew up in the 1990s, you’re probably familiar with Mr. Bean’s magnificence. The sitcom depicts Rowan Atkinson, who does speak, as a professional house sitter combating a troublesome bee in the home of an affluent family. This show will make the entire family laugh a lot. This is a wonderful choice for family viewing.

Parks and Recreation is a hilarious mockumentary sitcom that follows the quirky employees of the Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana. Led by the optimistic Leslie Knope, the show offers clever satire, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable characters, making it a must-watch for families seeking comedy with heart.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a riotously funny sitcom that follows the misadventures of the detectives at the 99th precinct of the NYPD. With its diverse cast of quirky characters, including the bumbling yet lovable Detective Jake Peralta and the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt, the show delivers laughs in abundance. Its clever writing, quick wit, and perfect comedic timing ensure that each episode is a joyous ride for the whole family. Whether solving crimes or navigating personal relationships, the antics of the Nine-Nine never fail to entertain, making it a must-watch for families in search of laughter and lighthearted fun.

Friends is a beloved American TV show celebrated for its mix of humor, heart, and relatable characters. The series follows the lives and friendships of six friends living in New York City, navigating through life’s ups and downs together. With its witty dialogue, memorable moments, and iconic catchphrases, Friends continues to captivate audiences worldwide, even decades after its initial release. The show’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and cultural impact.

Modern Family is a modern classic that brilliantly captures the essence of family dynamics with humor and warmth. Through its mockumentary style, it offers a hilarious glimpse into the lives of three interconnected families, each with its own quirks and charms. From Phil Dunphy’s lovable goofiness to Gloria’s fiery personality, every character brings something unique to the table. With clever writing and impeccable comedic timing, it navigates through everyday absurdities and heartfelt moments with ease. Modern Family is a must-watch for families seeking laughter, relatability, and a reminder that despite our differences, love conquers all.

The leader of our compilation Funny Shows to Watch With the Whole Family becomes Anne With An E.



This is a charming adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved novel, “Anne of Green Gables.” Set in the picturesque Prince Edward Island, it follows the imaginative and spirited Anne Shirley as she navigates through life’s adventures. With its endearing characters, beautiful cinematography, and heartfelt storytelling, the series offers a delightful blend of humor and poignancy. Anne’s infectious optimism and knack for getting into amusing predicaments make it a joyous watch for the whole family. Anne With An E is a heartwarming tale that celebrates friendship, resilience, and the power of imagination, making it a perfect choice for family viewing.