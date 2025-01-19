4 Science-Approved Ways to Lose Calories on Autopilot

The word “diet” can overwhelm most of us. But there is always a way around it. There are many methods to help you lose weight without changing a thing about your regimen. Yes, this is possible since there are plenty of scientifically proven methods to help you slim down.

Sleep

Turns out, getting bad sleep and trying to lose weight healthily just don’t mix—it’s science! There are a bunch of reasons why, but the short version is this: when you don’t get enough sleep, your body gets stressed out. And that stress can mess with your metabolism and make you feel hungrier than usual. So, if you’re trying to take care of your body, make sure you’re getting plenty of rest. Sleep isn’t just for beauty; it’s a big deal for your health too!

Oh, and by the way, here’s something cool: a study showed that people who kept their bedroom at 66°F for a month burned 42% more calories from their brown fat and boosted their metabolism by 10%! How awesome is that?

If you want to lose a few pounds while you sleep, try ditching the night light too. Research says that light before bedtime messes with your melatonin levels, and if you sleep with the light on, it can mess with your metabolism and even cause weight gain, according to the Sleep Foundation. So, it’s a good idea to turn off your TV, phone, and any lights, and maybe even invest in blackout curtains to keep the outside light at bay!

Have a protein snack.

There’s nothing wrong with a little bedtime snack if you choose the right ones! Go for foods packed with protein, like Greek yogurt, low-fat cottage cheese, lean turkey, or peanut butter. These will give your metabolism a boost and even help your muscles grow while you sleep.

Herbal tea is the answer too.

So, speaking of bedtime routines, certain teas can also help you lose weight while you snooze! No, we’re not talking about those shady diet teas that promise you’ll wake up looking like a whole new person. We mean natural herbal teas that are good for you and can help you get fitter.

For example, cinnamon tea can fight inflammation and help you wake up feeling less bloated. Peppermint tea is great for curbing cravings and keeping you from sneaking snacks, and chamomile tea is perfect for relaxing your nerves and helping your digestion.

Grape juice

Now, speaking of natural ways to help your body out, grape juice can do wonders for burning calories too! It’s packed with resveratrol, a special substance that turns the bad white fat in your body into beige fat. When you sleep, your body uses that beige fat to keep warm, so sipping on some grape juice before bed can help get rid of excess fat instead of storing it!