5 Health Signs Your Toenails Might Reveal About Your Body

Toenails that thicken and turn yellow or light brown are often the first signs of toenail fungus. As the infection progresses, nails may become chalky, cloudy, or even opaque. In severe cases, they can crack, break, or detach from the nail bed.

Toenail fungus is an incredibly common issue, while it usually isn’t painful, ignoring it can lead to worsening nail health. In more advanced cases, nails can separate from the nail bed, and secondary infections may develop around the nail matrix.

Preventing fungus in the first place is all about keeping your feet clean and dry—especially in shared spaces like public showers. Regularly trim your nails straight across, and invest in shoes that allow your feet to stay dry and comfortable. Taking these steps can help keep your nails fungus-free and healthy.