5 Quiet Clues Your Heart May Be in Trouble

Sometimes heart attack symptoms are easy to notice, but most heart attacks start slowly with mild signs as blood flow to the heart decreases. About two out of three people have warning signs before a heart attack. The most common symptom is chest pain or discomfort, which may feel like pressure, squeezing, burning, or tightness in the middle of the chest. It may last several minutes or come and go.

On the other hand, a silent heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart is blocked, causing damage without the usual chest pain or clear symptoms. You may not even know it’s happening, but it still harms the heart and increases the risk of future problems. Silent heart attacks make up about 45% of all heart attacks. They’re often found during check-ups or after other health issues.

Additionally, researchers stated that 22% to 60% of heart attacks are silent. Women and people with diabetes may be more susceptible to silent heart attacks. Many expect heart attack symptoms to be obvious, but they can be subtle or confusing. Even subtle signs can be serious, and without quick treatment, a heart attack can be deadly.