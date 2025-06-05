5 Signs They Might Not Truly Love You, but Love Bombing You

One of the clearest signs you’re dealing with a love bomber is when they just can’t take “no” for an answer. At first, it might seem flattering, as they’re persistent and determined to win your heart. But as time passes, it becomes suffocating. Every boundary you set is met with relentless persuasion, guilt-tripping, or even subtle manipulation.

Love bombers often don’t respect your space or your need for breathing room. Their affection isn’t about love, it’s about control. True love listens and respects, while love bombing steamrolls over your “no.”