6 Signs Your Reproductive Health Might Be at Risk and What to Do About It

While carbs are generally touted as the bad guy, you mainly need to worry about refined carbs, which are found in processed grains and sugary foods. Refined carbs are quickly broken down by the body, which leads to a rapid increase in blood sugar and insulin levels. You might then be more at risk of developing bacterial vaginosis.



Plus, when your blood sugar spikes too often, it can throw off the balance of hormones that are essential for things like ovulation and egg development. Essentially, your body might start to think it doesn’t need as many reproductive hormones, which can affect your cycle and fertility. So, keeping those blood sugar spikes in check is important for overall reproductive health.