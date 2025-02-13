6 Little-Known Facts About Famous Artists They Don’t Teach Us in School

Creative people, especially artists, are said to be a bit out of this world. They often pull off such stunts that you don’t know how to react. So, we decided to find out a little more about the great artists who gave the world priceless masterpieces.

Vincent van Gogh suffered from mental illness and didn’t study painting.

Although Vincent van Gogh wasn’t recognized during his lifetime, he is now one of the most famous and beloved artists among art lovers. He began painting as a child and created more than 2,000 paintings. But it was only a few years before his death that he received his formal education. And it lasted only 4 months. It is known that he suffered from mental illness, and perhaps more than one. In the late 1880s, his condition worsened.

Pablo Picasso was arrested for stealing the Mona Lisa.

In 1911, a daring theft was committed: someone stole the Mona Lisa. The suspect was a friend of Picasso. Out of fear, he “ratted out” his friend, and Picasso was arrested. Afraid of deportation, the artist denied his involvement, and a few days later was released. By the way, the real thief turned out to be an Italian house painter, who was caught only 2 years later while trying to sell the painting.

Henri Matisse stole Picasso’s painting.

Matisse and Picasso met in 1906 and became friends and rivals. They often made fun of each other and exchanged strange gifts. For example, once Picasso gave Matisse a shard of painted ceramics, and the latter in return gave him a ridiculous statue. Both geniuses recognized each other’s talent and looked closely at each other’s technique. Once Matisse, already bedridden, asked Picasso to lend him his painting to scrutinize it. But he refused to return it. He quickly found a place for it and hung it in his bedroom.

Edvard Munch bought movie tickets for his dog.

Munch, after returning to Norway after years abroad, kept dogs, which he loved very much. In fact, he once confided to a friend that “an old wise man’s soul has taken up residence” in one of his dog. The dogs kept him company, he often drew them. And his Gordon Setter Boy even went to the movies with him: the artist would buy him a separate ticket.

Leonardo da Vinci stood up against an impatient customer.

The genius who proved himself in many spheres suffered from procrastination. He left behind many unfinished works. Apparently, his slowness often irritated his patrons. Leonardo da Vinci liked to be lazy. Once, a customer complained that it took him too long to finish The Last Supper. The genius was quick to reply and said that he was just trying to find an evil look for Judas. But he could use the face of his impatient customer. The complaints ended with this.

Salvador Dalí suffered from fits of laughter and stole pens from fans.

Salvador Dalí suffered from uncontrollable fits of laughter. And Gala helped him to overcome them. She just ignored them, pretending that nothing special was happening. Gradually, his fits went away. This surrealist genius is known for his antics and extravagant behavior. He could give lectures in a car filled with cauliflower, or walk an ocelot in the city. So, he tried to never miss an opportunity to do something unusual. For example, he pocketed the pens of fans who asked for his autograph.