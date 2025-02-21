6 Modern Suit Trends That Can Make You Look Cool Without Spending Too Much

At first glance, mixing sportswear with tailoring might seem as mismatched as Danny Dyer at the Henley Regatta. But thanks to trendsetters like Burberry and Prada, this unlikely pairing has blossomed into a full-blown love affair—think Romeo and Juliet, but with fewer family feuds and more street-style cred.

That said, just like any great romance, things can go south fast if you don’t play by the rules. Get it right, and you’ll nail that effortless blend of sharp and casual. Get it wrong, and, well… let’s just say Shakespeare knew a thing or two about fashion tragedies too.

The key to pulling off this look? Mastering the art of layering. Try slipping a well-fitted track jacket—ideally from a brand that won’t have you mistaken for a football hooligan—under your blazer for a fresh, modern spin on autumn workwear. It’s a smart yet laid-back way to stay warm and stylish as the temperatures drop.

Feeling a bit more adventurous? Swap the track jacket for a plain sweatshirt or a sleek zip-neck sweater. And we do mean plain—no flashy logos or bold graphics. As cool as your new Fila sweat might be, it won’t do your sharp Savile Row tailoring any favors. Keep it clean, keep it classic, and you’ll ace the sporty-meets-sophisticated look.