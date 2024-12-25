10 Styling Tips to Boost Your Gentlemanly Charm

To be considered one of the best-dressed men, you don’t have to follow complicated rules of dressing, or break the bank. Simple styling tips will add even more charm to your appeal, and make you look like you’ve walked off the pages of a gentleman’s magazine. Just scroll down for some simple and easy-to-follow advice, and you could be the cynosure of every eye.

1. Wear the right fit, always, forever.

You don’t always have to flaunt branded clothes to look good — what makes the clothes look good on you is the perfect fit. Make sure you have good relations with your tailor who can create bespoke pieces for you, or even alter ready-made, off-the-rack pieces to fit you. Fashion may change from double-breasted to single-breasted blazers, or from shirts with broad collars to narrow lapels, but if the fit is right, everything looks good. On that note, remember to buy less but buy better. Statement pieces can be repeated in a variety of ways, so make sure your suits or dinner jackets are top-notch and can be paired with different bottoms, shirts, and accessories.

2. Size matters, when it comes to the length of the suit.

The rule of the thumb is the perfect way to get the right suit length, in that the jackets should end at the second knuckle of your thumb, when you stand with your arms relaxed by your sides. From the back, while the jacket should fully cover your rear end, it should not fall too far below it, unless you are looking at overcoats that is. As far as traditional trousers are concerned, make sure they cover half of the shoe at the back. Cropped pants, the kind worn with invisible socks, need to cover half of your ankle bone.

3. There is a proper way to wear a shirt as well.

Other than buying shirts that fit you well at the shoulders, remember that the sleeve cuff should cover the wrist and the bottom of the thumb when your arms are by your side. When paired with a jacket, there should be at least half an inch of shirt cuff visible beyond the jacket wrist.

4. Confused about the buttons?

Got a great jacket that’s leaving you confused about the buttons? Don’t be, for the rule is simple. If your jacket has two buttons, you must wear only the top button done up, leaving the bottom one undone. If your jacket has three buttons, remember the sometimes, always, never rule. The top one can be done sometimes, the middle one should always be buttoned up, and the bottom one should never be buttoned up. Unbutton all only when you sit down.

5. For socks, either go full show or no-show.

Most men tend to wear discreet calf-length socks with their formal trousers, usually sticking to the color of the shoe or the trousers itself. This is perfectly fine, and you can even digress a bit by wearing quirky, colorful socks on an otherwise monochrome outfit. That said, if you are going for the Italian no-socks look, don’t actually go minus the socks unless you want to ruin both friendships and shoes. In such cases, low, ankle-length socks are your best friend. Just make sure they don’t show above your shoes at all.



Also, never pair shorts with a blazer, no matter which celebrity shoes up wearing one. And remember, if wearing shorts, casual shows with low or no-show socks are the way to go.

6. Go for a variety of shoes, in style and colors.

Most stylists will tell you, the shoes maketh the man, and that means you need a variety of shoes in your closet to match with different styles of pants and outfits. Experiment with brogues, Oxfords, monk straps, Derbies, boat shoes and more. Feel free to get them in a variety of colors from the more conservative blacks and browns, to olives, burgundies, and even blue. Make sure you have good shoes to go with your smart casuals or casual wear as well, leave the scuffed and dirty canvas shoes for the school-going boys.

7. Accessorize but don’t overdo it.

Wearing the right accessories also makes a big difference, so go ahead and choose that unique tie or flashy watch. Ensure that only one or two of your accessories is eye-catching, keeping the rest muted. You want only one thing to contrast or stand out, like a conversation starter. Wearing too many accessories only looks like you are screaming for attention, instead of subtly commanding it. Remember to keep your statement pieces classy and well-made.

8. Your smart casuals need to be well fitted as well.

Just because the day demands casual wear is no excuse to be dressed your sloppiest. Ditch the tracks and PJs and invest in a couple of good jeans — one of which could be ripped or distressed, while the other is a solid, simple one. This way you have jeans to go with both shirts and tees, and look good either way. Remember to buy the fit that suits your body type. You can choose to rock the look with a good, casual but fitted jacket for nippy days. Further layering with a jumper or sweater on especially cold days will only add to your ensemble.

9. Go for a gamut of colors, both bright and muted.

Choose your colors as per the occasion, muted colors for official meetings and days and slightly brighter tones for evening wear. Stick to navy, camel, and black tones for office. For evenings out, make sure there is only one brighter color to your outfit, even if it is a monotone suit in a jewel color, paired with a subtle shirt. Olive, burgundy, and even brighter blues can make a great evening tuxedo, as long as the fabric isn’t too reflective or shiny. When in doubt, always check which colors go with each other, and which clash. For casual days, you can decide to bring your inner colors out, although again, make sure there is only one bright aspect to your entire outfit. Pair a colorful tee with beige chinos or light blue jeans, or try a black polo with ripped jeans.

10. Remember to be well-groomed.

Finally, the best of clothes won’t end up making a good impression if you aren’t well groomed. Whether you like a clean-shaven look or have facial hair, a good shave or trim adds to your overall charm. Make sure to get a good hair cut, something that truly brings out your best features. Keep your nails clean and clipped, and the same goes for your toenails as well. Make sure your deodorant or perfume is subtle and not over-powering, and keep some mints handy for fresh breath.