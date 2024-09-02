6 Surprising Reasons Why Reuniting With Your Ex Might Be a Huge Mistake

The period after a breakup can be tough, especially if it ends badly. Over time, you’ll heal, but you might still miss your ex and question your decision. Many couples reconcile, but they often fall into old patterns and repeat mistakes, causing more pain. Psychologists offer insights into why getting together with your ex may be a terrible idea.

People don’t really change.

People rarely undergo significant change. Our core nature, values, and principles tend to remain constant throughout our lives. Although our perspectives and views on life may shift, we generally hold on to a fundamental way of being that has been deeply embedded through repeated behavior, making it increasingly challenging to alter as we age. We are shaped by our habits, and over time, these patterns become more solidified. While it’s possible to break these habits, it’s not something that happens quickly. True, enduring change — the kind that doesn’t fade when the excitement from a motivational seminar or self-help book diminishes — comes from transforming our daily routines. You are defined by what you do consistently. Always take this into account when you want to reconcile with your ex-partner.

This can sustain an unhealthy cycle of codependency.

A psychologist explains, “Getting back with an ex often happens because you do not know any other healthy form of intimacy and hence assume that you would not be able to survive without your ex, no matter how badly you get treated in the relationship.” This behavior is a textbook example of codependency. Codependency in relationships stems from low self-esteem and a fear of being abandoned. It’s important to recognize that individuals who are codependent tend to have an especially hard time moving on from a relationship. Even if you don’t currently see yourself as codependent on your partner, giving in to the urge to get back together could lead you into a damaging cycle of codependency. It’s never wise to take back an ex who dumped you, as doing so can only reinforce unhealthy, codependent patterns.

You just keep growing your baggage.

You’re both still carrying the emotional baggage from your past relationship. We all carry emotional baggage, but over time, it tends to get lighter as old memories fade and are replaced by new experiences. However, when you decide to reunite with an ex, that baggage seems to get heavier. Suddenly, all the negative memories, the arguments, the things that irritated you about each other, and the hurtful actions you took resurface. These don’t come flooding back all at once but rather in overwhelming waves. The arguments reignite, and before long, you find yourselves right back where you started: broken.

Communication issues may occur.

Communication builds connection. If your ex ignored issues, avoided tough conversations, or responded with aggression and yelling, remember that you deserve a partner who values you and communicates respectfully. Every relationship has disagreements, but destructive arguing can damage a relationship beyond repair. Regularly checking in with each other on not just day-to-day matters but also deeper issues is vital for a healthy partnership. If neither you nor your ex has improved your communication skills, these same problems are likely to resurface in a renewed relationship.

You get together for the wrong reasons.

You’re not choosing this person again because you see a fresh start and believe they’re the right match for you. Instead, you might be choosing them because you don’t want to waste the time, effort, or emotional investment you’ve already made. Be cautious of the sunk cost fallacy. As explained in The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli, this fallacy occurs when someone continues with something just because they’ve already invested so much into it, even if it’s no longer a wise decision. Let go of the past investments and costs. Focus instead on your compatibility, shared life goals, values, and communication skills — are these aligned? Simply having a history with someone doesn’t automatically create the alignment needed for a healthy relationship.

You should move forward, not backwards.

Getting back with an ex can reopen old wounds and stir up past traumas. Even if you try to ignore it, the hurt from previous experiences remains. There’s no such thing as a true “fresh start” in this situation. Emotional baggage can continuously obstruct a smooth, stress-free relationship. Old issues will act as persistent hooks, pulling you back into the past. If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards. It’s disheartening to see someone return after you’ve let go, creating a cycle where progress is undone. Instead of getting caught in this unnecessary struggle, focus on advancing your life. Psychologists say, “don’t take back an ex who left you.” They’ll hinder your progress and prevent you from moving forward.

