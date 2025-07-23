6 Lipedema Symptoms Commonly Confused With Obesity

One of the hallmark symptoms of lipedema is the presence of small, firm nodules or bumps under the skin, often described as feeling like “peas” or “grains of rice” embedded within the fatty tissue. These lumps are not visible from the outside but can be felt when pressing on the affected areas, especially on the thighs, buttocks, or arms.

This uneven texture is caused by fibrotic changes in the fat and can contribute to discomfort or tenderness.