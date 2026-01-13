7 Tips That Can Make or Break Your Job Interview

Recently, many employers have started using what’s known as the “cup of coffee” test during job interviews. At the start of the interview, the employer offers the candidate a cup of coffee in the kitchen. After the interview ends, they quietly observe what the candidate does next — whether they ask where to put the cup, leave it behind, or wash it themselves.

According to Trent Innes, head of the accounting software company Xero Australia, who introduced this approach, the test can reveal more about a person’s character and manners than their interview answers. It may also show how easily someone will fit into the team. In most cases, the best choice is to return to the kitchen and wash the cup yourself.