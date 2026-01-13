I don't drink coffee- so I should just lie about something they'd find out anyway if they do hire me?!
7 Tips That Can Make or Break Your Job Interview
Job interviews can feel stressful, even when you’re well prepared. Small details often matter more than we realize, and the way you present yourself can make a lasting impression. These tips can help you feel more confident and leave a positive impression during your next job interview.
Coffee-cup test
Recently, many employers have started using what’s known as the “cup of coffee” test during job interviews. At the start of the interview, the employer offers the candidate a cup of coffee in the kitchen. After the interview ends, they quietly observe what the candidate does next — whether they ask where to put the cup, leave it behind, or wash it themselves.
According to Trent Innes, head of the accounting software company Xero Australia, who introduced this approach, the test can reveal more about a person’s character and manners than their interview answers. It may also show how easily someone will fit into the team. In most cases, the best choice is to return to the kitchen and wash the cup yourself.
Arm placement and posture
Posture is one of the first things recruiters notice during an interview. Standing or sitting up straight shows confidence, while slouching can make you seem reserved or unsure. Pay attention to your shoulders as well — keeping them relaxed and slightly back helps avoid looking tense or nervous. Interviewers understand that feeling nervous is normal.
At the same time, appearing too stiff can make you look uncomfortable or unfriendly. You may find it harder to relax in your chair, which can cause your answers to feel rushed. When sitting, try not to lean to one side, as this may give the impression that you’re distracted or not fully engaged.
Do you often make hand gestures when talking? Not everyone has this trait, so if you do have it, make sure to use it during your interviews. If you aren’t naturally gifted, try to incorporate this feature during your answers to avoid possible fidgeting. When hands stay inactive for too long, and especially in such a stressful situation, you may start biting your nails, crossing your arms, or playing with your hair.
When you are not talking, try to position your hands on the desk in front of you in a neutral position so they are ready to move once you start talking again. You can simply place one palm over the other or hold hands clasped on the desk. This way, you also avoid slouching and ruining good posture.
Eye contact
Maintaining eye contact during an interview helps interviewers take you and your answers seriously. Avoiding eye contact can make you seem unsure or as if you’re holding something back. Confidence matters in first impressions, and it’s a quality many roles require. That said, it’s normal to find eye contact uncomfortable, especially when you’re meeting someone for the first time.
The key is balance. Staring without breaking eye contact can come across as unnatural or stiff. It’s perfectly fine to look away occasionally, especially when thinking about an answer. Most people naturally break eye contact for a moment while they gather their thoughts, and interviewers expect that.
Listen and respond
When talking about your skills, it’s easy to get carried away trying to prove you’re the perfect candidate. However, it’s just as important to listen carefully to your interviewer and respond thoughtfully. Recruiters aren’t only assessing your technical abilities — they’re also paying close attention to your communication and interpersonal skills.
There are two simple ways to show active listening during an interview. First, lean forward slightly when the interviewer is speaking to signal engagement. Second, nod occasionally to show you’re following the conversation and actively involved.
Strong handshake
Your interview starts the moment you walk into the building. Before you even meet the recruiter, you’ll likely interact with a receptionist, other candidates, or employees. Being polite, confident, and respectful in these moments helps create a positive first impression.
When you finally meet your interviewer, your handshake matters. A firm handshake shows confidence and readiness, while a weak one may suggest uncertainty. It’s a small detail, but it often sets the tone for the rest of the interview.
Smile genuinely
Nobody wants to interview and work with unpleasant people who rarely smile and always have a negative fog around them. Smiling and laughing, when appropriate, during an interview sends the message that you are a friendly and pleasant person. However, don’t force either of these reactions if you don’t genuinely feel the emotions.
You are not laughing when an interviewer says a harmful joke or when they make a distasteful comment about your appearance. You have to find the right moment to gift them with your smile or laughter.
Leg position
Crossed legs can make you appear uninterested or defensive. Body language expert Benjamin Granger also recommends keeping your torso and legs facing the interviewer.
As a rule, your legs often show where you want to go, he explains, which is why it’s best to avoid pointing them toward the exit during an interview.
Paying attention to these small details can help you feel more confident and make a stronger impression during your next job interview.
