8 Actors Who Revealed the Shocking Truth Behind Their Iconic Roles
It’s easy to forget that an actor’s daily life is much less glamorous than the images we see on screen. In reality, some of the characters we adore are disliked by the very actors who portray them. This highlights that acting, like any profession, comes with both challenges and rewards. Here are 8 actors who candidly discussed what they didn’t enjoy about their iconic roles.
1. He needed to bleach his hair platinum blonde on a weekly basis.
He portrayed the role of the blonde-haired antagonist, Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. But in reality, actor Tom Felton has brown hair. The actor admitted that dying his hair platinum for his role is the thing he liked the least about it. In another interview, he revealed that he had to bleach his hair every single week for the role, and this is the reason why he was relieved when the franchise ended.
2. He didn’t like the movie.
Colin Farrell expresses regret for accepting his role in Miami Vice. “Miami Vice? I didn’t like it so much — I thought it was style over substance, and I accept a good bit of the responsibility.”
Following the film, he also shared his thoughts on similar roles, stating, “I think I’m done playing cops — I’ve played a lot of cops in my time... I don’t even have a taste for them...”
3. Wearing that oversized suit was ’’humiliating.’’
In 2001, Gwyneth Paltrow had to wear a fat suit for the role of Rosemary in Shallow Hal. Years later, the actress revealed her big dislike for the movie, describing it as a “disaster.”
She went on admitting her discomfort during that first day when she had to wear the suit, saying, “It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I felt humiliated.”
4. She was told to appear more attractive while crying.
In 2007, Jessica Alba was one of the main characters of the sci-fi action movie, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. 3 years later, the actress opened up about not liking the experience of filming the role, revealing that the director kept commenting about her expressions and even asking her to look prettier as she cried.
She revealed that he told her, “It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Don’t do that thing with your face. Just make it flat.”
5. “I thought it was the ugliest haircut I’d ever seen.”
Never has a haircut gained so much attention and popularity as Rachel Green’s hairstyle did on Friends. Yet, we might be shocked to learn that Jennifer Aniston wasn’t a fan at all of her character’s hairdo. Years after the beloved series ended, the actress opened up about her surprise, saying, “I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”
6. He finds his character in You deeply unsettling.
Since 2018, actor Penn Badgley has played Joe Goldberg, the protagonist of the series, You. Joe is an obsessed stalker who does many awful things as the series progress. However, due to the popularity of the show, many people are fans of the character.
But Badgley has revealed that he himself isn’t a fan of his character, saying, “There’s a lot I don’t enjoy about him. To be honest, I don’t enjoy nearly everything about him.”
7. He was warned to smile more or risk losing his job.
The English actor rose to fame thanks to his brooding vampire role in the popular Twilight saga, based on the novel series of the same name. And Robert Pattinson revealed that the producers wanted him to be a brighter version of the book’s dark character.
However, he did the exact opposite and played the role with a big frown. It came to a point where his agents told him, “You have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now, or you’re going to get fired today.”
8. His cape had a terrible odor.
For several years, Kit Harington played Jon Snow, one of the main characters in the hit series, Game of Thrones. And coming from the cold land of Winterfell, we often saw him wearing his fuzzy, black cape. However, in a TV interview, the English actor complained about this costume, saying, “It weighs a ton, [and] it smells awful,” he continued, revealing “they added weight to it every year.”
