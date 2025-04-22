8 Curious Facts From Flight Attendants That Reveal Some Secrets of Air Travel
Why is the cabin always cool? Why do they dim the lights during landing? And what can you ask a flight attendant for during a flight? In this article, you’ll find facts about air travel, which will surely make you look at your trips in a new way.
Why do flight attendants sit on their hands?
You may have noticed that some flight attendants put their hands under their legs after fastening the seatbelt. They don’t do it just to warm their cold fingers.
According to flight attendant Henny Lim, this hand position with palms up is on the list of safety recommendations for flight attendants. Naturally, it also includes fastening the seatbelt and placing the seat upright, as well as keeping the hands relaxed and the feet on the floor.
She explains that flight attendants take this pose for a reason. It is to keep the body in a rigid posture. This helps to reduce the chances of injury in case of any impact during an emergency. Other flight attendants note that some rules have changed over the years, and now some airlines recommend sitting with your hands in your lap.
In any case, this is different from the recommendations for passengers. As a reminder, in the event of an emergency, you should lean your torso forward and rest your head against the seat in front of you, rather than sitting upright like flight attendants. It’s also advised to frame the head with your hands.
Why do you need to alert flight attendants if you drop your phone?
There’s a very good reason why you need to alert a flight attendant if you drop your phone under your seat on an airplane. The problem is that starting a fire on board a plane is easier than you think, and it’s all about the gadgets we’re using.
As it turns out, tiny but powerful lithium batteries can potentially cause a fire if they get crushed. So, if you dropped your phone, it’s best to inform the flight attendant about it to avoid serious consequences.
Why don’t pilots wear beards?
It turns out that this is not just a fashion statement, but a matter of life and death. A thick beard can prevent the oxygen mask from fitting properly.
While a passenger can still manually hold it in place, although even so they may experience oxygen deprivation and lose consciousness, it is necessary for the pilot to stay conscious and be able to control the aircraft with both hands.
Why is it always cool in the cabin?
Even in summer, the cabin can be chilly, and there’s a reason for that. Believe it or not, it helps you, even if you don’t notice it.
According to flight attendant Vanessa Settimi, the cabin temperature is controlled by the pilots. It is usually kept between 72°F and 75°F, but because passengers almost don’t move in their seat, it feels lower. Most importantly, the cold in the aircraft helps people cope with the effects of turbulence — passengers are less likely to feel dizzy. It also reduces the likelihood of fainting in those who are prone to it.
However, there is another, more scientific reason why it can be cold on an aircraft: the temperature is kept low to compensate for the effects of cold atmospheric conditions that take effect as you gain altitude.
Why are the lights dimmed before landing?
If you’ve ever woken up on a night flight because the lights in the cabin got brighter and then went out again just before landing, you might think the crew was just messing with you.
Pilot Bobby Dutton explained that this is done to keep passengers awake and to let their eyes get used to the darkness. If there are problems with landing, the crew need everyone to stay alert and be able to see as best as possible.
What to do if your seat belt is too tight?
The last few points are more about useful facts that might make your next flight a little more comfortable.
Flight attendant Jenny Kwon shared with users some of the tips and tricks that everyone can use. For example, if your seatbelt is a bit tight, you can ask for a belt extender. Not everyone is aware of its existence.
Can you ask for a drink in a can instead of a cup?
Is there an extra portion of food available?
Kwon says that if there are unclaimed portions of food left over, a passenger can ask for more.
Anyway, all leftovers will be thrown away after the flight.
