8 Curious Facts From Flight Attendants That Reveal Some Secrets of Air Travel

You may have noticed that some flight attendants put their hands under their legs after fastening the seatbelt. They don’t do it just to warm their cold fingers.

According to flight attendant Henny Lim, this hand position with palms up is on the list of safety recommendations for flight attendants. Naturally, it also includes fastening the seatbelt and placing the seat upright, as well as keeping the hands relaxed and the feet on the floor.

She explains that flight attendants take this pose for a reason. It is to keep the body in a rigid posture. This helps to reduce the chances of injury in case of any impact during an emergency. Other flight attendants note that some rules have changed over the years, and now some airlines recommend sitting with your hands in your lap.

In any case, this is different from the recommendations for passengers. As a reminder, in the event of an emergency, you should lean your torso forward and rest your head against the seat in front of you, rather than sitting upright like flight attendants. It’s also advised to frame the head with your hands.