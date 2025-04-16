How 10 Kitchen Spices Might Upgrade Your Health and How to Use Them

In the maintenance of youthful skin and health, ginger is an important spice. It has natural chemicals that help keep your immune system strong, and it helps your body deal with inflammation in a healthy way.

Ginger is an ideal brain spice because it helps protect and improve your brain function while lowering the risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. It may also aid in weight loss, arthritis management and menstrual symptom relief.

Pregnancy — ginger has the well-known ability to alleviate “morning sickness” and other pregnancy-related nausea, so much so that it is listed as a legitimate nonpharmaceutical treatment for nausea and vomiting by the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Although ginger is safe in normal food amounts, the side effects of high doses (like in supplements) may cause blood to thin and blood sugar to be affected. If you are on medication or have diabetes, consult your doctor and dietitian before you think of using it.