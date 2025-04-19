5 Reasons Not to Overwash Your Hair, According to Experts

It may seem counterintuitive, but overwashing can actually make your scalp oilier in the long run. When you wash your hair too often, your scalp goes into overdrive, producing more oil to compensate for the loss. This can create a cycle where you feel the need to wash your hair more frequently to control the oiliness, even though your scalp is only responding to the constant stripping of its oils.

This phenomenon is particularly common for people with oily hair. Instead of washing every day, experts suggest gradually stretching out your wash days to allow the scalp to balance itself. Your scalp will eventually produce less oil over time.