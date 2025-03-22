Stylist Teaches Women 8 Fashion Rules Everyone Should Know By Now
When it comes to effortlessly polished outfits, Lydia Tomlinson is the go-to fashion expert. Known for her viral Educational Style Content on Instagram, she has helped countless women refine their looks with practical yet sophisticated styling advice. From perfecting outfit proportions to small tweaks that make a big impact, Lydia shares the fashion rules every woman should know.
Here are eight of her top styling principles that will transform the way you dress:
1. Avoid too many horizontal lines.
Lydia’s viral video on holiday party styling—racking up 3 million views—breaks down why some outfits lack balance. Too many horizontal lines, such as a sweater’s neckline, a mini skirt’s hem, and ankle boots, can visually chop up the body and disrupt proportions.
Her fix? Swap the sweater for a structured top with shoulder pads to create a stronger silhouette and opt for pointed heels instead of ankle boots to elongate the legs.
2. Use the outfit formula that never fails.
For those who struggle with coordination, Lydia offers a foolproof styling formula:
Matching color jacket + matching color top + contrasting color bottoms
Whether it’s a neutral blazer and top with dark trousers or a bold-colored set paired with jeans, this formula ensures a balanced, effortless look every time.
3. Don’t overload on pops of color.
Adding a bold color to a neutral outfit is a great way to make it stand out—but moderation is key. Lydia advises against matching multiple colorful accessories (bag, shoes, belt, glasses, and blazer) all at once. Instead, limit it to just two, such as a bag and shoes or earrings and a belt, for a chic and intentional look.
4. Elevate your look with a neck scarf.
A simple way to upgrade an autumn outfit? Add a patterned neck scarf. Lydia swears by this trick to bring interest and sophistication to neutral ensembles. Whether tied elegantly around the neck or draped over a blazer, it instantly makes the outfit feel more refined.
5. Match your flats to your bag.
For a polished, well-thought-out look, Lydia suggests matching the color of your flats to your bag. This small but effective styling move helps tie the outfit together without looking overly coordinated, especially when multiple colors are in play.
6. Get smart with earrings.
Accessories can make or break an outfit, and Lydia has a few golden rules for earrings:
- If your outfit already includes statement accessories, keep your earrings minimal.
- Match the shape and color of your earrings to the buttons on your top—gold buttons pair with gold earrings, round buttons with round earrings.
- When wearing a simple outfit, that’s the time to go bold with your earrings.
7. Master the “Old money” aesthetic without overdoing it.
The old money look is trending, but Lydia warns against making it feel like a costume. Wearing every staple at once—pearls, a striped shirt, a structured jacket, a tan belt, and Chanel ballet flats—can look forced.
Instead, she recommends a more effortless approach: keep the classic color palette but mix in modern, relaxed fits for a refined yet natural style.
8. The trick to styling a satin skirt.
Satin skirts can be tricky, but Lydia has an easy fix—match the color of your skirt to your top or sweater. This monochrome styling creates a sleek, elegant silhouette, making the outfit look intentional and put together. Try pairing a champagne satin skirt with a beige sweater or a black satin skirt with a matching top for an instantly polished look.
