8 Silent Signs of Celiac Disease in Men That May Be Often Overlooked

In men, certain health issues tend to appear more frequently when celiac disease (CD) is present. Research indicates that men with CD may be slightly more prone to weight loss than women with the condition, although the difference isn’t considered major.

This weight loss often results from malabsorption—a reduced ability to absorb nutrients properly—caused by chronic diarrhea and potential liver dysfunction, both of which can interfere with digestion. Some earlier studies have also found that men may experience malabsorption more often than women with CD.