8 Wedding Dresses From the Past That Are Making a Big Comeback
Weddings are a celebration of love, commitment, and the beauty of timeless moments. And what better way to honor that timelessness than by embracing wedding dress styles from the past?
From Victorian lace to the free-spirited designs of the 1970s, vintage wedding dresses are making a powerful comeback, offering brides the chance to wear a piece of history on their special day.
Let’s explore how these classic gowns are weaving their way back into modern weddings, making old traditions new again.
1. 1950s wedding dresses with romantic necklines.
The 1950s saw the rise of full skirts paired with fitted bodices, creating a flattering hourglass shape. These dresses often feature tea-length hemlines and petticoats, adding volume and movement. The timelessness of this style continues to captivate brides seeking a romantic and traditional look.
The 1950s bridal style featured sweetheart and bateau necklines. Sweetheart designs remain popular today for their romantic, flattering look, while bateau necklines offer sophisticated glamour with modesty. Sleeves, once long, grew shorter and more creative as the decade went on.
2. Off-shoulder necklines.
When it comes to wedding dresses that never go out of style, off-the-shoulder gowns take the cake. Let’s take a trip down memory lane — these sultry, shoulder-baring styles first made their debut during the Regency era but truly took off in the 1960s, thanks to style icon Brigitte Bardot. Since then, off-the-shoulder gowns have graced the shoulders of brides like Anne Hathaway, and Emmy Rossum. Even Hailey Bieber got in on the action in 2019 with a custom creation by Virgil Abloh.
So, if you’re after a wedding dress that’ll stand the test of time, look no further. Off-the-shoulder styles are here to stay!
3. Puff Sleeves.
The '90s were a game-changer for fashion, with unique trends taking center stage. But some beloved '80s styles, like puff sleeves, made a smooth transition into the new decade. While puff sleeves became more refined in the '90s, they're back today—better than ever. Whether on casual sundresses or stunning wedding gowns, this timeless trend has certainly earned its place in the fashion hall of fame!
4. Renaissance-era wedding dresses.
Spanning from the 14th to the 17th centuries, the Renaissance era was defined by dresses that embodied opulence and refinement. "Both Victorian and Renaissance influences can be seen in dresses with corsetry and layers of luxurious fabrics," says wedding dress designer Claire Pettibone. The main difference lies in the silhouette—Renaissance gowns were more relaxed, often featuring flowing fabrics and long, draped bell sleeves. This style is perfect for boho brides, yet the design elements also complement minimalist aesthetics.
5. Edwardian-era wedding dresses.
Edwardian fashion was all about modesty, with dresses featuring high necklines, pigeon-breasted bodices, and long sleeves. This era also saw the return of color in bridal wear. "Soft romantic hues like blush pinks, light lavenders, and champagne became popular for brides, and they’re some of my favorite shades now," says Pettibone. "When stitched into intricate embroidery or used in elaborate details like floral appliqués and delicate beading, color adds depth and personality to the gown, turning our dresses into true works of art."
6. Slip dresses.
The '90s are back, and so is the slip wedding gown, thanks to icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. "A slip dress is simple, unstructured, and often made of silk or satin, allowing effortless movement," says bridal stylist Gabbi Maragos. It’s a favorite for its comfort and sleekness, letting the bride shine. Slip dresses are perfect for casual weddings, rehearsal dinners, or as a second look.
7. Square necklines
When you think of '90s fashion, you might think of simple, understated looks. After the glitz and glam of the '80s, fashion saw a shift towards more toned-down styles that prioritized cut and fit over flashy embellishments. Square necklines made their way into the scene as an elevated alternative to other, more basic necklines. Today, square neck tops and dresses are one of the best ways to add a touch of '90s flair to your look.
8. Halter necklines
From royal weddings to the red carpet, halter neck gowns have graced some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. Gaining popularity in the '90s, halter neck gowns have since become one of the most sought-after wedding dress styles. Even a modern royal bride, Meghan Markle, chose a custom halter neck gown for her wedding reception, showcasing the timeless appeal of this elegant design.
So, whether you're channeling vintage vibes or adding a modern twist to a classic look, these wedding dresses from the past are making a big comeback. Because who says your wedding day can’t have a little throwback flair? After all, love might be timeless, but your dress definitely can be!