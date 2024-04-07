9 Celebrities Whose Bodies Are Close to Perfection, According to Science

For ages, the golden ratio, also known as the divine proportion, has fascinated creative minds like artists, architects, and mathematicians. Its mysterious presence in both nature and art adds to its allure. When applied to the human body, this ratio highlights certain proportions that are considered visually appealing. While this mathematical formula suggests ideal proportions, what truly inspires us are the stories, personalities, and accomplishments of the individuals embodying these proportions.

9. Salma Hayek — 88%

Salma Hayek’s beauty is like a beautiful melody composed of various enchanting elements that come together effortlessly, creating a timeless charm that never fades. Her unique features, including her intense gaze and graceful smile, exude both sophistication and liveliness. However, her beauty isn’t just skin deep; it’s also reflected in her unwavering confidence.



This confidence shines through, adding to her external allure and making her a captivating presence in the world of beauty. Whether she’s on-screen or attending public events, Salma Hayek’s beauty is a perfect blend of her individuality, magnetic personality, and enduring elegance, captivating people’s hearts around the globe.

8. Elle Macpherson — 88.3%

Elle Macpherson is celebrated for her enduring beauty and impressive figure. With her glowing complexion, striking blue eyes, and iconic blond hair, she embodies elegance. Yet, her beauty isn’t solely skin deep. Macpherson’s dedication to health and fitness plays a significant role in maintaining her remarkable physique. As both a thriving model and entrepreneur, she serves as an inspiration by promoting a holistic approach to beauty, emphasizing the significance of nurturing both inner and outer wellness.

7. Cameron Diaz — 91%

Cameron Diaz embodies a lively and genuine beauty that connects with people on a deep level. Her contagious smile, lively eyes, and beautiful blonde hair are what make her stand out. But it’s not just her looks that draw people in; Diaz’s confidence and down-to-earth nature add to her charm. As a well-known actress and supporter of body positivity, she encourages others to embrace their individuality. Diaz’s beauty isn’t just skin deep; it reflects authenticity and self-confidence, which is truly captivating and motivating for many.

6. Katy Perry — 92%

Katy Perry embraces a beauty that’s all about being yourself without apology. Her unique style includes hair colors that range from bold blue to striking purple, reflecting her fearless creativity. Her eyes convey a range of emotions, and her smile lights up the room, making her truly captivating. Perry’s charm comes from her willingness to try different looks while staying true to who she is.



She advocates for body positivity, standing against unrealistic beauty standards. Perry’s beauty goes beyond her appearance; it’s about the confidence she exudes, the empowering messages she spreads, and the creativity that makes her stand out in a world where being genuine is valued.

5. Kelly Brook — 92.9%

MAVRIXONLINE.COM / Mavrixphoto / EAST NEWS

Kelly Brook embodies a beauty that goes beyond stereotypes. Her curvy body and confident demeanor challenge narrow standards, inspiring others to embrace themselves fully. With her flowing brunette hair and timeless charm, she exudes elegance. Brook’s acceptance of her natural curves encourages others to do the same.



Her beauty isn’t just about looks; it’s about authenticity. In a world obsessed with perfection, she shines with genuine warmth and charisma. Brook proves that true beauty is about being yourself and feeling confident.

4. Marilyn Monroe — 94%

Marilyn Monroe remains an enduring symbol of beauty that transcends generations. Her iconic platinum blonde hair and glamorous red lips epitomize the allure of old Hollywood. But Monroe’s beauty goes beyond her appearance; it’s her confidence and vulnerability that truly brought her charm to life.



Her curvaceous figure challenged the beauty standards of her time, reshaping perceptions of femininity. Monroe’s beauty is more than skin deep; it symbolizes empowerment and embracing one’s sensuality without hesitation. In a world where trends come and go, her legacy reminds us that real beauty is about embracing who you are, exuding self-assurance, and possessing a timeless charisma that never fades.

3. Helen Mirren — 95.6%

Helen Mirren embodies a beauty that goes beyond age and expectations. Her silver hair, elegantly framing her poised demeanor, reflects her acceptance of the passage of time. With eyes that sparkle with wisdom and a warm smile that tells stories of a fulfilling life, Mirren’s beauty shines from within. She challenges society’s norms by proving that beauty isn’t limited to youth; it blossoms with maturity.



Mirren’s authenticity and refusal to conform to narrow beauty standards redefine what it means to be beautiful. Beyond her stunning appearance, her inner strength and intelligence illuminate her presence. Mirren’s beauty is a symbol of confidence, embracing life’s journey, and a reminder that true allure is a unique expression of individuality that evolves over time.

2. Kim Kardashian — 96.3%

Kim Kardashian represents a modern kind of beauty that has made a huge impact on popular culture. Her perfect makeup, defined features, and toned body have set new standards in the beauty and fashion world. With captivating eyes that show both vulnerability and strength and her distinctive dark hair, Kardashian’s appeal lies in her ability to constantly evolve while still being unmistakably herself. She’s changed the way we see body shapes, embracing her curves and celebrating her uniqueness. Kardashian’s beauty is all about owning your power, confidently pushing boundaries, and setting trends that resonate with millions.



Beyond just looks, her entrepreneurial drive and influence show that beauty can lead to success. Whether it’s through makeup or expressing herself, Kardashian’s beauty story is a mix of boldness, individuality, and a pioneering spirit that has reshaped the idea of modern allure.

1. Scarlett Johansson — 96.4%

Scarlett Johansson embodies a beauty that remains captivating through different time periods. Her husky voice and mesmerizing gaze give her an irresistible charm that lasts. Her blonde hair frames a face that effortlessly switches between innocence and strength. Johansson’s beauty can’t be easily defined, as she effortlessly moves between classic elegance and edgy appeal.



But there’s more to her than just looks. Her roles in movies and her advocacy work show her intelligence and compassion. She’s changed the idea of what it means to be a modern woman by embracing her identity and fighting for gender equality. Johansson’s beauty isn’t just about what you see on the surface; it’s a complex mix of versatility, depth, and empowerment that continues to influence how people see beauty and inspires respect.