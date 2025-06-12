9 Game-Changing Makeup Trends That Are Huge in 2025
Makeup is having a major moment—and it’s not just about looking good, it’s about making a statement. Whether you’re into bold throwbacks, soft minimalism, or edgy TikTok-inspired looks, there’s something exciting happening in every corner of the beauty world. From fresh takes on old favorites to daring new techniques, these 9 makeup trends are turning heads and filling up feeds. Get ready to feel inspired, experiment a little, and maybe even find your next beauty obsession.
Lipstick combo
Lip combos are all the rage online, but there’s been a surprising drop in mentions of actual lipstick—not to mention its absence on recent runways and red carpet looks. Beauty pros are switching things up by blending lip liner with tinted balms or shiny glosses for a softer, more dimensional finish. The traditional routine of pairing liner with lipstick and topping it off with gloss is starting to feel a bit outdated in today’s beauty scene.
Pastel colors
Pastels—those soft, dreamy shades that ruled the early 2000s—are making a stylish comeback. They’re showing up everywhere: on the runway, red carpets, and even in the latest beauty collections. These gentle hues bring a pop of color to eyes, cheeks, and lips while still keeping things subtle and elegant. It’s a fun way to brighten your look without going over the top, making pastels perfect even for those who prefer a more low-key vibe.
No mascara
Who would’ve guessed? A once-cringeworthy high school look is making a major comeback—and it’s looking cooler than ever. Lately, mascara is taking a break, with TikTok calling it “dead” and turning the spotlight on bold, edgy alternatives. Skipping mascara actually amps up the grunge factor, especially when paired with a jet-black waterline. For long-lasting impact, a waterproof eyeliner is the go-to choice to keep the waterline sharp and smudge-free.
Brown shadows
Just one sweep of matte brown shadow across the lids is all it takes to tap into one of spring’s biggest eye makeup trends. This effortless look isn’t just stylish—it’s a longtime favorite among makeup artists for subtly enhancing the eyes. A soft, neutral brown adds depth and definition without feeling overdone, and it can easily shift from casual to glam depending on how it’s styled.
Neon lashes
It was Dua Lipa’s now-iconic photo dump that officially brought colorful lashes back into the spotlight. From neon pink to bold teal, vibrant mascara is making a major comeback—and the bolder, the better. This look isn’t about precision; in fact, a little clump and chaos only adds to the charm. For the most striking effect, layer it on until the color really pops, especially if lashes are naturally darker.
Fresh shining skin
Heavier foundations are stepping aside as more people embrace base products that let real skin shine through. The trend is all about achieving a natural, skin-like finish that feels light and breathable. This shift makes perfect sense—after all, skincare routines have become more advanced than ever, complete with thoughtfully chosen products and high-tech tools. The new goal? A fresh-faced, polished look where healthy skin takes center stage.
Romantic blush
After years of cream and liquid blushes stealing the spotlight, powder blush is finally making its comeback. The classic favorite is popping back up in beauty routines, bringing with it that soft-focus finish and buildable color we didn’t know we missed.
“Unapproachable” trend
“Unapproachable makeup” is the latest trend making its way from TikTok into everyday looks—and it’s all about channeling confidence and edge. Designed to make you look bold, mysterious, and a little untouchable, this style is gaining traction as more women explore how makeup can be a tool for power and self-expression. While the look varies from person to person, it usually features bold, dramatic eyes, strong contouring, and a noticeable shift away from the soft, minimalist “clean girl” aesthetic that’s dominated recent beauty trends.
Kissed lips
Amid a sea of neutral and berry lip shades, one bold color is stealing the spotlight for 2025: bright tulip-pink. This cheerful pop of color is everywhere right now, and we can’t get enough of it—especially when it’s worn in full, vibrant coverage.
Makeup artist Romy Soleimani created a blooming, petal-like effect by tapping pigment into the center of the lips using a small brush, then gently blending it outward with a fingertip until it faded at the edges. To amp up the center, she added a touch of matching lip liner, giving the whole look a fresh, dewy twist—like a flower just beginning to open.
