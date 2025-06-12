9 Game-Changing Makeup Trends That Are Huge in 2025

Amid a sea of neutral and berry lip shades, one bold color is stealing the spotlight for 2025: bright tulip-pink. This cheerful pop of color is everywhere right now, and we can’t get enough of it—especially when it’s worn in full, vibrant coverage.

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani created a blooming, petal-like effect by tapping pigment into the center of the lips using a small brush, then gently blending it outward with a fingertip until it faded at the edges. To amp up the center, she added a touch of matching lip liner, giving the whole look a fresh, dewy twist—like a flower just beginning to open.