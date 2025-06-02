16 Iconic Nail Designs That Are Making a Huge Comeback

Back in the day, gels and acrylics weren’t a thing—so style-savvy women got creative with what they had. Enter the moon manicure: a chic technique where the half-moon at the base of the nail was left bare. It offered a polished, elegant look without fully covering the nail, which was considered more refined at the time. Only the tips were painted—ironically, a minimalist trend that today’s salons now charge extra for under the name “reverse French.”