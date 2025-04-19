9 Surprisingly Real Technologies That Could Soon Be Part of Your Everyday Life
Imagine a future where technology makes your daily routine easier, faster, and more enjoyable—without you even realizing it. We’re not talking about sci-fi gadgets, but real innovations that could transform your everyday routine. From smart kitchens to tech that helps you sleep better, here are some exciting future technologies that will make your life more convenient and fun!
1. Smart homes that know what you need.
Picture this: a home that not only follows commands but also anticipates your needs. In the future, your house could automatically adjust the temperature, lighting, and even your entertainment preferences without you lifting a finger.
AI-powered smart assistants could learn your habits—like when you wake up, when you go to bed, and what temperature you prefer—and optimize your home’s settings accordingly. Soon, your house will feel like it’s tailored just for you, making daily life smoother and more comfortable.
2. Smart pans to help you stick to your weight loss plans.
The lights in the pan’s handle turn red when the temperature gets too high. You can talk to the app to inform it which ingredients you’re adding, including various details about each one. This enables the sensors to determine the weight of each ingredient.
The app offers step-by-step cooking instructions and even calculates the nutritional value of your meal. It can even share this data with your dietician or nutritionist, helping you stay on track. The future of cooking is smarter, and it could help you meet your weight loss goals without the guesswork!
3. Smelly VR to add more emotion to your VR experiences.
Virtual reality (VR) is about to get a whole lot more immersive. Researchers have developed a system that adds smell to VR experiences. Imagine being able to smell the ocean breeze while you’re on a virtual beach vacation, or catching the scent of a delicious meal during a cooking VR class.
The device uses heat to release odors from wax that can be adjusted for intensity. This tech could bring new dimensions to entertainment, education, and even remote working, where experiencing a scent might make everything feel more real.
4. Clothes that adapt to your mood and weather.
This could be made possible through fabrics embedded with flexible, responsive materials, and we might be seeing such clothing in the near future. No more needing to carry an extra layer or spend time deciding what to wear—your clothes will simply adjust to the situation!
5. Personalized shopping assistant to choose what suits you best.
Online shopping is already convenient, but imagine a future where your shopping experience is perfectly tailored to you. With AI and advanced algorithms, future shopping apps will predict exactly what you want to buy based on your style, size, and even past purchases.
You won’t have to search through endless pages of items because your app will show you exactly what suits you best. Plus, it will know when you need something, like new shoes for your upcoming vacation, and offer discounts before you even ask!
6. 3D-printed food that takes the cake.
What’s for dinner tonight? Soon it could be a piece of 3D-printed, laser-cooked cake. Researchers at Columbia University have created a machine that can print a seven-ingredient cheesecake using food inks and then cook it with a laser.
This technology could revolutionize how we cook and personalize our meals. Whether you’re an athlete needing a specialized diet or someone simply short on time, 3D-printed food could make custom, gourmet meals at home as easy as pressing a button. It’s the future of food—and it tastes sweet!
7. E-skin to help us hug long-distance friends.
Technology can connect us in many ways, but there’s one thing it can’t do—give us a hug. Well, that might change soon thanks to e-skin. Developed by engineers at the City University of Hong Kong, this wireless soft e-skin allows users to “feel” each other’s touch from across the globe.
The e-skin mimics the sensation of a hug, transmitting the touch through Bluetooth. Imagine feeling the embrace of your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are. It’s like turning virtual communication into something physical and comforting.
And you can already buy a kissing device that lets couples kiss each other despite the miles between them. Made with silicone lips that mimic the pressure, movement, and warmth of real kisses, the device works by pairing with a mobile app, ensuring a truly intimate experience and feeling a bond with your partner, no matter the distance.
8. Robots to create a salon experience at home
Imagine skipping the salon appointment and having your nails painted flawlessly at home by a robot. This future technology involves a machine equipped with precision tools designed to paint your nails quickly and perfectly every time.
You simply select your favorite color or design on an app, and the robot takes care of the rest, ensuring a professional-quality manicure without the long wait or expensive trip to the salon. For those of us who love having beautiful nails but don’t have the time (or patience) for traditional manicures, robot nail painting could make your beauty routine simpler, faster, and more affordable.
9. Kitchen robots to take care of your food.
Cooking is fun, but not everyone has time for it. That’s where future kitchen robots come in. These devices will help you prep, cook, and maybe even clean up after meals. Imagine a robot that takes care of all the chopping, stirring, and cooking while you relax or get something else done.
These robots could revolutionize home cooking by making it as easy as pushing a button and letting the machine do all the work. You’ll enjoy home-cooked meals without all the hassle—think of it as your personal chef that never calls in sick!
