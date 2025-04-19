9 Surprisingly Real Technologies That Could Soon Be Part of Your Everyday Life

The lights in the pan’s handle turn red when the temperature gets too high. You can talk to the app to inform it which ingredients you’re adding, including various details about each one. This enables the sensors to determine the weight of each ingredient.

The app offers step-by-step cooking instructions and even calculates the nutritional value of your meal. It can even share this data with your dietician or nutritionist, helping you stay on track. The future of cooking is smarter, and it could help you meet your weight loss goals without the guesswork!