How 9 Cat Breeds Looked Like Before Humans Decided to Change Them

🐈 Then: The Scottish Fold's defining trait, the folded ears, is due to a genetic mutation that was first observed in a barn cat named Susie in the 1960s. Before this mutation, Scottish Folds were just like any other domestic cats, with straight ears and a more typical appearance. It was only after the mutation appeared in Susie’s kittens that breeders began selectively breeding for this unique characteristic, which led to the creation of the Scottish Fold breed we know today.