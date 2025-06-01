9 Trending Pedicure Ideas That Are Perfect for Open Shoes
With the arrival of the warm season, you might want to update not only your wardrobe, but also your looks down to your fingertips. Spring and summer are the perfect time to experiment with pedicures. In this article, we put together the most relevant and spectacular pedicure options that will suit both for a vacation at sea and for the summer in the city.
The article contains content created by artificial intelligence.
Floral
“Summer is coming up, and I decided to do nail art.”
Floral motifs are not only about spring and not only for manicure. This design looks great on the toenails as well, it will add tenderness and romanticism to your looks at any time of the year. Flowers can decorate all nails or become a stylish accent on one only — in any case, this pedicure will look elegant and fresh.
Nude
“I love nude colors in pedicures.”
When you get tired of bright colors, and it’s difficult to decide on a design, nude always helps. The main thing is to choose a shade that harmonizes with your skin tone. Neutral colors like beige, caramel, coffee or ivory look especially elegant and well-groomed.
This pedicure is all about style: neat, natural and tasteful. And the main thing is that it never goes out of fashion.
Classic French
“My first attempt to do a French pedicure.”
French design has long been considered one of the most popular manicures and pedicures. To give it a modern and sophisticated look, the white line at the tips of the nails should be made thinner. However, the trend from the 90s, when the tip is made wider, remains relevant. In any variant, this design always looks neat and elegant if done properly.
Cherry
“A beautiful red pedicure”
Dark red shades are usually associated with colder climates, but shades of cheerful cherry and bright poppy are ideal for warmer weather. This shade is beautiful in both glossy and matte finishes, but glossy will be more associated with ripe, bright cherries.
Coffee mousse
With Pantone’s 2025 color of the year being a shade of coffee mousse, it’s only to be expected that brown will continue to dominate beauty trends. Manicures in latte and espresso shades have been in the spotlight for several seasons now, while pedicures in the same shades look just as stylish and sophisticated.
Matcha
Shades of green — from sage and warm olive to fresh matcha — perfectly capture the spring mood: stylish, unexpected and trendy. These tones look especially good on women over 30 — they add lightness and harmony to the looks. For manicure choose warm green, and in pedicure it is important not to go into too yellow shades — let the color remain natural. Bright colors like chartreuse (a bright yellow shade) are giving way to deeper and softer greens this year.
Colorful French
“Birthday nails: Hello Kitty fingers (press ons) with pink and silver French pedicure (Shellac)”
It looks very stylish, especially when combined with an interesting manicure of the same color. If you add a shiny tip under the colored one, then the nails in sandals will sparkle beautifully in the sun. This option is suitable for those who like bright shades, but want to do something refined.
Black
“I think the color black is awesome.”
Black color will never lose its relevance, it is a classic option that goes with everything at any time of the year, especially if you are not a fan of delicate pink shades. The black pedicure looks especially good with jeans.
Art pedicure
“Art Pedicure. Perfect or not?”
Bright patterns and details will add style to your looks. You want to look closer at this pedicure, like at a work of art. Now there are many ready-made stickers available in shops, while some nail artists paint nails by hand. Most often the picture is placed on the big toe, the rest toes can be painted in a beautiful color that matches the picture.
And here are simple rules that can help you get a pedicure of your dreams.