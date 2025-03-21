9 Unexpected Things That Are Secretly Hurting Your Heart

When we think of heart health, we often focus on obvious culprits like fast food, lack of exercise, and bad habits. But what if some of your everyday habits were secretly putting your heart at risk—without you even realizing it? Here are 9 surprising things that could be affecting your heart—and easy ways to fix them before it’s too late!

CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.

SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.