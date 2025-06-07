9 Warning Signs You Might Be Lactose Intolerant

Dairy allergies can affect far more than just the digestive system. These immune reactions can impact the skin, respiratory system, and more. Common symptoms include:

Rash

Hives

Swelling—especially around the lips, face, or eyes

Wheezing

Throat tightness

Difficulty swallowing

In infants, one possible sign of a dairy allergy is blood in the stool, which should always be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

In more severe cases, dairy allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, a serious and potentially life-threatening reaction. Symptoms of anaphylaxis may include rapid throat swelling, difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, and dizziness. This condition typically begins within minutes of consuming the allergen but can sometimes be delayed by hours.

Immediate treatment is critical. Administer epinephrine (if available) and seek emergency medical attention right away. If epinephrine isn’t on hand, go directly to the nearest emergency room—do not wait.